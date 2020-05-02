Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Abs After Revealing Latest Kylie Skin Drop — See Pic

Kylie Jenner gave her followers another look at her midriff! The makeup mogul was posing up a storm in her new $36.5 million mansion after announcing the release of her sugar lip scrub.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is glammed up in quarantine! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star flashed her toned abs in her latest Instagram photo posted on Saturday, May 2. Standing by a dark gray door in her swanky new $36.5 Holmby Hills mansion, Kylie gave the camera a seductive look as she lifted her Chrome Hearts hoodie. The black sweatshirt featured a silver cross-emblem at the zipper and a white pattern along the left arm, while the matching pants read “Chrome Hearts” on the left leg. As always, her makeup was flawless with a peach matte lip, hint of a gold eye shadow and black winged eye liner!

Kylie has kept her honey highlights going since social distancing, showing off the pretty hue in with her long side ponytail. “Trolls&chill ?” she captioned the image, adding a white heart. Trolls, of course, is her 2-year-old daughter Stormi‘s favorite movie! The California native showed Stormi watching the newly released sequel Trolls World Tour with Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, at-home and the duo looked like they were having a blast as they jumped up and down in front of the TV! Little Stormi even had the honor of being turned into her very own Trolls character, which Kylie shared to her Instagram just three weeks ago!

The makeup mogul’s latest post comes fresh off the announcement of her latest Kylie Skin drop: an exfoliating sugar lip scrub! “Shhh my newest obsession launches this month,” she wrote over a video posted May 2, showing off the pastel pink box while Victoria Monet‘s “Dive” played in the background. “Yum,” she wrote over another photo, revealing the light, golden brown color of the product along with the mini pink scooper. “Hands down the best duo,” she added over a third image, showing her sold-out Hydrating Lip Mask alongside the brand new scrub!

Kylie’s tanning game has been on point since she began social distancing, spending time at her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home before moving into her brand new resort-style mansion! With BFF Stassie by her side, the pair have been soaking up the sun in her pool cabanas in their revealing bikinis. Kylie nearly broke the internet with her super sexy video post that showed her spraying on her Kylie Skin sunscreen oil on April 27, and again her multi-colored two-piece on April 28!