Kylie Skin: When Kylie Jenner’s New Beauty Range Is Coming & What It Will Be Like

Kylie Jenner’s already a mega-success with her cosmetics empire. Now she’s coming out with a skin care line and giving fans the scoop on when they can get ahold of the vegan and cruelty free items.

Kylie Jenner had fans wondering if she had a new baby on the way when she Twitter teased on May 10 that “Ahhh announcing something very sooooon.” The baby turned out to be a brand new skin care line called Kylie Skin, which will launch on May 22. She made the big announcement on both Twitter and her Instagram account, along with launching the new IG and Twitter pages @kylieskin which featured a video of her beautifully bare-faced and applying a skin lotion to her cheeks that came from a pink tube. Like her makeup collection, the skin care products will be available for purchase online.

The 21-year-old made the big announcement by writing “KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” she noted with excitement.

“Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types,” she continued.

KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow.

skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! pic.twitter.com/NKrl5sHIO8 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 10, 2019

“Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! So much love went into this. It all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com,” she concluded her message to fans. Kylie has build a billion dollar cosmetics empire through her lip kits, and color palettes for eyes, lips and face. Now with the addition of a skin care line she’s going to be even wealthier!