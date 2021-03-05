Shop The Cutest Crop Tops Inspired By Celebrity Fashionistas Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin

Get ahead of the game! Start building your Spring 2021 wardrobe now with the cutest crop tops inspired by Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner’s wardrobes. We’ve got pastels, spaghetti straps, contrast stitching and more!

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin‘s are the queens of crop tops, but they can share that title with you. It’s time to put that crown on, because spring — AKA, crop top shopping season — arrives in just a few weeks. They’re a must in your spring wardrobe, given how versatile crop tops are: just look at Kendall and Hailey. Whether they’re rocking a graphic or sporty crop top to wear to a fitness class, or a dressy and sexier one to wear for a night out on the town, Kendall and Hailey prove that crop tops are adaptable for nearly any fashion situation.

You can see one of our favorite and more dressed up versions of the crop top on Kendall and Hailey when the besties wore them out for dinner in Malibu, California on July 19, 2020. Hailey rocked a white, midriff-baring Christopher Esber dress, paired with a green Bottega Veneta shoulder bag for a pop of color. She sported jewelry, including short and medium Herringbone chain necklaces, and strutted into Nobu wearing a pair of Femme Vignette tweed mules. Kendall, who looked equally stylish, stunned in a Steele cropped tank, a Mozh Mozh crochet mini skirt, and Staud ‘Audrey’ sandals. She slung a By Far Amber bag over her shoulder for the occasion.

Just like you can dress up crop tops, you can dress them down for daytime looks too. Just look at Kendall and Hailey above: both wore little, neutral-toned crop tops with clean-cut pants that prevented their statement pieces (neon orange heels, a Gucci purse) from overwhelming the outfit.

We haven’t forgotten about graphic cropped tees! Hailey is seen wearing one below with a sporty logo and American flag motif. These types of cropped tees are the ideal complement to a pair of high-waisted jeans (just like the jeans the Bare Minerals ambassador wore for her picnic in Sept. 2020 below).

Think crop tops can mostly be worn when going out with friends? Think again! The crop top is a handy staple to have in your workout wardrobe as well. Hailey, for example, always makes athleisure look chic and often incorporates crop tops into her fitness outfits. The model sported green Aritzia ‘Atmosphere’ biker shorts, paired with black Adidas Lxcon Dart Frog sneakers and a black cropped pullover. She appropriately covered her face with a Drew House face mask, courtesy of her multi-talented husband, Justin Bieber’s fashion line. Talk about comfort meeting style!

From Hailey and Kendall to many more celebs, crop tops have become an essential wardrobe piece that they never get sick of! Want to rock the trend yourself? We’ve got you covered and pulled together eight adorable crop tops that are perfect for any occasion. Shop the pieces below!

1. Scoop Neck Tank Top

We must start this list with a wardrobe essential: a neutral-toned crop top. Both Kendall and Hailey love to rock these types of itty-bitty tops (just refer to the photos above), and we’ve found a deal for under $30 that gives you three essential colors: khaki, black and white. Have fun layering these basic pieces! $24, amazon.com

2. Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top

We found a much cheaper alternative to the $950 dress that Hailey wore out to dinner with Kendall in Malibu! While this isn’t a dress, you can pair this bardot-style crop top with a flowing maxi skirt in the same color to accomplish the same look (without sacrificing a month’s worth of rent). This crop top even has a ruched front and string tie, just like the top of Hailey’s dinner dress! $16, amazon.com

3. Knit Crop Top

Knitted fabric is not just for fall and winter! We love this crop top from Wild Fable because it takes the cozy material and turns it into a sweet, spring-friendly crop top. The yellow flower embroidery and baby blue color especially enhances the soft girl aesthetic that’s oh so popular as the weather warms up! $15, target.com

4. Sheer, Funky Print Crop Top

Funky, abstract prints came out strong this past winter thanks to the growing popularity of brands like House Of Sunny, and they’re not slowing down! We found a top that combines this trend with another — mesh material — so that you’ll have that “It” look no matter where you go. $16, amazon.com

5. Graphic Print Crop Top

Everyone needs a basic cropped white T-shirt with a fun graphic design on the front. Here’s a little tee that fits the bill with extra colorful graphics, which will fit in with the pastel-loving season of spring. Like the shirt says, “such cute”! $18, amazon.com

6. Camisole Crop Top

Cropped camisoles with lace trim have been another hot commodity in fashion this past year! We picked one out with a dainty floral print and daffodil color that’s perfect for March, April and May. The spaghetti straps also reminds us of the many tiny tank tops that Kendall loves to wear while running out and about in Los Angeles. This is just one print, too; check out the Amazon link ahead to see more fun prints like cow print and leopard on these cute camisoles! $13, amazon.com

7. Contrast Stitch Crop Top

Contrast stitching is another hot spring trend! Look fashion-forward in this long-sleeved with inside-out stitching running in horizontal stripes, perfect for TikTok videos (or an extra stylish run to the grocery store). $17, amazon.com

8. Workout Crop Top

You’ll be stepping into yoga class in style wearing this long-sleeved crop top. Being comfortable in any fitness class is an absolute must, and this lightweight and form-fitting top hugs the body perfectly while it’s in motion during a workout. It can also double as a sexy crop top for the club (once they reopen post-pandemic, that is). $23, amazon.com