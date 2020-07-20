See Pics
Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Sizzle In Crop Tops On Night Out: 36 Times More Stars Rocked The Trend

Kendall Jenner is seen stepping out for the night with gal pal Hailey Bieber for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The two besties 'dressed to impress' while grabbing a quick bite. Kendall flaunted her long legs in a mini patterned high waist skirt with a crop black tank and heels, while Hailey opted for more simple yet equally stunning white dress with a cutout. After enjoying a lavish dinner the two girls can be seen hopping into their grey Lamborghini.
Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner beat the heat during a night out in Los Angeles by rocking the tiniest of crop tops. See the stellar pics of the besties at Nobu, plus over 30 more celebs who love the trendy tops.

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner looked picture perfect while out on the town in Malibu on July 19. The models rocked one of their favorite looks for their girls night at Nobu, stunning in crop tops and skirts. Kendall, 24, donned a black shelf bra top that revealed her six pack, and paired it with a grey mini skirt and black heels. She matched her outfit to her face mask to give herself a chic layer of protection while heading to dinner.

Hailey, 23, looked resort worthy in a white maxi dress with a cinched, drawstring bust. Her flowy dress featured a large cutout in the front, which revealed her toned abs. Hailey followed her friend’s lead and put on a face mask that matched her outfit. She also added a pop of color to her ensemble by carrying a bright green Bottega Veneta “Chain Cassette” bag. That beauty set her back $3800!

Their outing comes just one day after fans realized that Kendall and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, who she’s thought to be casually dating, posted nearly identical photos in Arizona. Kendall previously shut down talk of them dating, but they were spotted together taking a ride in her Mercedes on Memorial Day. Hailey and Kendall surely had a lot to catch up on during their dinner date!

