Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Sizzle In Crop Tops On Night Out: 36 Times More Stars Rocked The Trend

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner looked picture perfect while out on the town in Malibu on July 19. The models rocked one of their favorite looks for their girls night at Nobu, stunning in crop tops and skirts. Kendall, 24, donned a black shelf bra top that revealed her six pack, and paired it with a grey mini skirt and black heels. She matched her outfit to her face mask to give herself a chic layer of protection while heading to dinner.

Hailey, 23, looked resort worthy in a white maxi dress with a cinched, drawstring bust. Her flowy dress featured a large cutout in the front, which revealed her toned abs. Hailey followed her friend’s lead and put on a face mask that matched her outfit. She also added a pop of color to her ensemble by carrying a bright green Bottega Veneta “Chain Cassette” bag. That beauty set her back $3800!

Their outing comes just one day after fans realized that Kendall and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, who she’s thought to be casually dating, posted nearly identical photos in Arizona. Kendall previously shut down talk of them dating, but they were spotted together taking a ride in her Mercedes on Memorial Day. Hailey and Kendall surely had a lot to catch up on during their dinner date!

If you think they look fabulous, wait until you see these other celebrities rocking fabulous crop tops! Scroll through our huge gallery above for photos of more than 30 stars, like Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid, all wearing summer’s hottest trend.