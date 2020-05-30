13 Sexy Models Rocking Daisy Dukes To Perfection: Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & More

Short shorts are one of the hottest trends of summer, and, with the warm weather fast approaching, these supermodels are showing us how to perfectly rock the look.

Daisy dukes are a favored trend amongst many celebrities, including supermodels like Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and many more. With their long, lean legs, we don’t blame them for rocking short shorts so often, though. Hailey is often photographed out and about in Los Angeles while wearing daisy dukes. Whether she’s pairing the look with a crop top, sweatshirt, tank top or something else, she always looks amazing. Below, Hailey can be seen wearing high-waisted jean shorts with a white top, as well as a cool black leather jacket and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, photographers often catch Emily out in New York City in her daisy dukes. The actress loves throwing on a pair of daisy dukes to walk her dog. It’s the perfect ensemble for a quick trip outside in the summertime when these ladies are doing their best to beat the heat! Bella was photographed wearing her daisy dukes while out in the warm Miami air, and she kept cool by completing the look with a crop top and her hair slicked back into a bun. She also wore sunglasses and sneakers to finish off her ensemble.

One time, Bella’s sister, Gigi, stepped out for lunch with the girls’ mom, Yolanda Hadid, in a pair of jean shorts and a casual white t-shirt. Kendall also loves her daisy dukes — while out in L.A., she wore high-waisted shorts with a white jacket. You can check out all of these looks, as well as others from models like Sara Sampaio and Alessandra Ambrosio, who’ve also favored the daisy duke trend, in the gallery above!