Candice Swanepoel Looks Amazing In Her Daisy Dukes & 10 More Models Rocking The Trend

Candice Swanepoel looked amazing like many models before her when she went for a fashionable stroll while wearing a colorful top and denim shorts in New York City.

Candice Swanepoel, 31, was spotted showing off a stylish outfit that included a pink, purple, and orange patterned button-down shirt that was tied at the bottom and short denim shorts aka Daisy Dukes during a walk in New York City on July 13! The gorgeous model also had on sunglasses that had clear frames and purple lenses and white sneakers with the look. She also let her long straight locks down and looked like the perfect example of summer beauty!

When Candice isn’t strolling the streets in eye-catching attire, she’s taking to social media to promote her Tropic of C swimwear line. She’s been modeling various bikini selections from the line and each photo she posts proves she knows how to rock warm weather picks like no other. One of her latest pics shows her standing and posing in a green and white plaid bikini and she captioned it with, “Aesthete: someone with deep sensitivity for the beauty of art or nature 🌼”

Candice isn’t the only model who knows how to wear summer attire well, especially Daisy Dukes. Other models like Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner know how to rock the popular denim shorts. From private outings with loved ones to professional photo shoots, these ladies have proved they look incredible in the look.

One of our favorite Daisy Dukes looks involving Hailey happened when she went on an outing in Hollywood. She paired the shorts with an awesome leather jacket over a white top and white sneakers, and accessorized with sunglasses. One of Emily’s looks with the shorts, which happened when she was walking her dog, was equally as memorable and included a tan blazer over a black top.

Kendall wears Daisy Dukes looks often and one of our favorites with her is when she added a white long-sleeved top over a white T-shirt. Like Hailey, she wore sunglasses with the look and tan sandals that perfectly capped everything off.

Take a look in the gallery above to see all our favorite model Daisy Dukes looks!