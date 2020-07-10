Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica Simpson: 7 Times The Superstar Looked Incredible In Daisy Dukes

Jessica Simpson turns the big 4-0 today, July 10! — And, she’s never looked better. Celebrate her big day with us by taking a look back at her best Daisy Duke short-shorts moments!

Jessica Simpson and jean shorts are so synonymous. The designer practically started the denim-loving craze after she showed off her legendary legs in 2005’s The Dukes of Hazzard film. Jessica reprised the role of Daisy Duke, where she donned a number of short shorts and tiny tops — all of which made her everyone’s Hollywood crush. Even today, on Jessica’s 40th birthday, she’s still ours! Celebrate the milestone with us by clicking through our attached gallery to see her hottest Daisy Duke looks!

Jessica’s days of wearing short-shorts didn’t end when filming on The Dukes of Hazzard concluded. The singer went on to rock denim cutoffs during performances, on red carpets and at other Hollywood events. From appearances on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, and the 2008 Annual Country Thunder USA concert — Jessica wore the classic uniform everywhere. She’d pair her style staple with button-down shirts, tiny tee’s and cowboy boots. Though, playing Daisy Duke didn’t always work in her favor.

In her April 2020 memoir, Open Book, Jessica discussed the affect her scene-stealing role had on her, and how it shaped the public’s perception of what they believed her body should look like. The singer revealed that the Daisy Duke shorts she wore in Dukes of Hazzard set a “gold standard Jessica,” which led to criticism over her weight for the next 15 years, through three pregnancies.

She explained that the memorable ensemble created a “before” image for every tabloid story that seemingly questioned “is she fat or is she thin” — something Jessica said lasted “for the rest of my career.”

Either way, Jessica looks incredible at 40! Take a look back at some of her best fashion moments in our attached gallery.