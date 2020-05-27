Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Secret To Getting Workout In With 3 Kids & Fans Rave About Her Toned Legs

Jessica Simpson has her fittest body ever, despite having three young kids. In a new selfie, she showed off her muscular legs and told fans how she’s able to squeeze in workouts while still being a busy mom.

As if it wasn’t enough that Jessica Simpson lost a jaw-dropping 100 pounds after giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in March 2019, now she’s sculpted her body into a ripped example of workout dedication. The 39-year-old shared an Instagram mirror selfie on May 27 that showed off her flat tummy and cut abs, as well as her buff and toned legs thanks to her sports bra and bike shorts. She obviously worked very hard to achieve insane figure, and let fans in on how she was able to maintain it while being a mom to three young children, including daughter Maxwell, 8, and son Ace, 6, in addition to one-year-old Birdie.

“Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move move for your own mental health,” Jess wrote in the caption. In the pic, she glistened with a light layer of sweat, as she leaned against a closet wall. Her trainer Harley Pasternak revealed to Good Morning America in Sept. 2019 that he had Jessica doing 12,000 steps a day as a fitness goal. He explained, “This was a big part of losing the 100 pounds. She could do it by going for walks with her family, walking on the treadmill watching TV, just moving her body in a non-intense way.” Obviously, she’s kept up that step routine even after she hit her weight loss goal.

The singer‘s celebrity pals were impressed! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was so wowed by Jessica’s selfie that she wrote, “UMMMMMMM” in the comments along with a set of fire emojis. Comedian Chelsea Handler commented, “You got lots of muscles, sister.” Fellow mom and former WWE star turned actress Stacy Keibler left fire emojis for her comment, as did a very proud Harley.

Fans begged Jessica to share her leg workout routine, so that they too could get her ripped thighs and toned calves. User @yjvdb asked, “@jessicasimpson leg workout for us to watch and learn from during quarantine?” while @priscilladuran11 wondered, “What kind of workout are you doing?! You look great!!” Fan @cleanbeautytribe gushed, “Geez your legs are amazing!!!” While Jessica didn’t answer back to questions about her workout, she was more than happy to oblige a number of fans who asked where they could buy her silver and black printed sports bra and bike shorts. “@jessicasimpsonstyle on JessicaSimpson.com,” she revealed. There’s nothing like being the best possible spokesmodel for her athletic wear collection.