Jessica Simpson Shows Off Amazing 100lb Weight loss After Having 3rd Baby: Before & After Pics

Jessica Simpson took to Twitter on Sept. 24 to share gorgeous pics of herself, including one with her six-month-old daughter Birdie, and she also revealed she dropped a whopping 100lbs since she gave birth.

Jessica Simpson, 39, is one fit mama! The blonde beauty shared two new amazing pics to her Twitter account on Sept. 24 and in them she flaunted her incredible weight loss. The mother-of-three, who gave birth to her daughter Birdie just six months ago, looks fantastic in a long-sleeve black dress that has a matching black belt that hugs around her slim waist in the pics. She’s also wearing big sunglasses and holding little Birdie in one. In the caption for the snapshots, Jessica revealed exactly how many pounds she lost and it’s definitely a HUGE number! “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 ) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” the caption read.

Although Jessica didn’t reveal where she’s headed, we can understand why she’d be sad to leave her sweet tot. The singer has been sharing the cutest pics of her new baby on social media ever since she was born and each one has her followers swooning for more. One memorable one, which she posted on July 25, shows Birdie smiling and showing off her dimples while wearing a head wrap and floral print bib.

While Jessica takes in every moment as a mom to her new daughter, who joins older siblings Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6, she seems to also be taking in every moment in her slimmer figure. Her weight loss doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering she’s had it on her mind for quite some time. “Jessica was definitely ready to give birth after going through so much during this last pregnancy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife back in Apr. “She faced some challenges with the food and ice cream cravings, feeling swollen, bloated and being sick. But, she’s on her way to feeling like herself again and is also looking forward to hitting the gym once the time is right. Jessica wants to eventually work on getting her incredible bikini body back. She worked so hard to get back in shape after having Ace and is definitely ready to lose the baby weight once she makes a full recovery.”

We’re so glad to see Jessica feeling like herself again and staying healthy and happy. We wish her many more happy days with her children in the future!