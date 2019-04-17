Jessica Simpson Excited To Get Her ‘Bikini Bod’ Back After ‘Challenging’ 3rd Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson welcomed her adorable baby girl Birdie on March 19, and she’s now ready and raring to get back into shape as summer fast approaches.

Jessica Simpson’s third pregnancy was no easy journey, but after combatting a series of health issues, she’s ready to focus on her well being and get back into incredible shape. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all about her post-pregnancy plans! “Jessica was definitely ready to give birth after going through so much during this last pregnancy. She faced some challenges with the food and ice cream cravings, feeling swollen, bloated and being sick. But, she’s on her way to feeling like herself again and is also looking forward to hitting the gym once the time is right. Jessica wants to eventually work on getting her incredible bikini body back. She worked so hard to get back in shape after having Ace and is definitely ready to lose the baby weight once she makes a full recovery.”

Of course – the ups and downs of pregnancy were well worth it for the star. “Jessica was so excited to finally meet her baby Birdie and is adjusting to life as a mom of three,” the source told us. “Now, she’s taking much needed time to recover from her C-section but luckily Eric [Johnson] has been a huge support system. He’s been waiting on her hand and foot and she doesn’t know what she’d do without him by her side.” How sweet!

Jessica was incredibly transparent about the challenges she faced with her most recent pregnancy and shared her woes with fans. She posted a shocking photo to Instagram on January 10 which showed just how swollen her feet were. The singer just couldn’t seem to catch a break and then battled a case of bronchitis. In total, she found herself in the hospital on four different occasions within two months during the last leg of her pregnancy. “After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home!” Simpson recently wrote on Instagram. “Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!” she said at the time.