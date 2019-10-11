Jessica Simpson’s Trainer Reveals Exactly What The Star Ate to Lose 100 Lbs. After Giving Birth To Baby No. 3

Jessica Simpson managed to lose a whopping 100 pounds in six months after giving birth to her daughter Birdie. Her trainer tells us the exact diet she ate to shed the weight.

Jessica Simpson welcomed baby number three with the March 19 arrival of daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, but she was a big newborn. The little girl entered the world at 10 pounds, 3 oz, and Jessica, 39, ended up gaining 100 pounds during her pregnancy. Despite tipping the scales at 240 pounds, Jess revealed on Sept. 24 how she was back to her target weight. Her trainer Harley Pasternak tells us she was incredibly disciplined in what she ate to achieve her 100 pound weight loss.

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined,” Harley tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Jessica has also revealed that many of the things she eats now are made with cauliflower. Harley explains, “I think it’s one of the tools in the toolbox. It is a vegetable. I tell people have as many vegetables as you can. The popularity of cauliflower rice has become bigger in the last three, four years. It is a way to reduce the starch in your diet. So that is the popular thing. I think that was big for Keto.”

Jess did plenty of walking and physical activity to help shed the weight, and Harley explains that the combo of the two are so important, as well as eating a low sugar diet. “So you get lean in life and strong in the gym. So those are the principles in and on top of that, it’s this low sugar lifestyle is essential. And luckily Jessica’s predication is more to savory food and Tex Mex flavoring,” Harley tells us.

“And so sugar’s a bigger story for some of my other clients. So something I’ve spent the last two months on is developing Sweetkick. Sweetkick is a little mint that I designed for three years where after you have them, it is like a breath mint and afterwards you’re unable to taste sugar!” Harley explains. “From anywhere to one or two hours. So the temptations we have putting sugar in our coffee, it will make it taste bad. Barbecue sauce, ketchup, high sugar granola, soft drinks, all of these things, when you’re unable to taste them, you’re less likely to eat them. And if you do, you’ll have half a bite and spit it out because it just doesn’t taste right. So this is a tool that has helped Jessica’s journey that I’ve been using with other people. So Sweetkick was a major help in the process,” he adds.