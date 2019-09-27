Jessica Simpson Reveals The Food Trick That Helped Her Lose 100 Lbs Post-Baby

After revealing that she dropped 100 lbs., Jessica Simpson has shared what she did to make it happen! What she ate was key to her success.

Losing 100 lbs. isn’t a walk in the park, and Jessica Simpson put in the dedication to achieve the amazing accomplishment. The fashion designer and singer, 39, shared the details of what she ate during her weight loss journey after having daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in March 2019, and her strict meal plan was obviously incredibly effective. Yes, she lost that much weight in just six months! Basically, you have to get used to eating a lot of cauliflower. “It’s been a lot of hard work. I have to say that I have worked very hard,” Simpson said in an interview on HSN. “Everything that I’ve been eating is mostly made with cauliflower.”

Jessica added that she doesn’t deprive herself when it comes to the foods she’s craving, however. “I don’t like the word ‘diet.’ I just ate a bag of Cheetos in the back [of the studio]. I do think that writing down what we eat is important to keep ourself in check.” She makes sure to get in some regular exercise, as well. “I work out probably four days a week. I do get my steps,” she revealed. “I have to count my steps. I have to walk. Even if I’m crying through it. Just binge watch a good TV show or something.” She acknowledged that her body has changed after three pregnancies (she’s also mom to daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6), and she may never get back to her pre-baby body. But that’s okay!

“When [I’m] pregnant, I gain a lot, I mean, a lot,” Jessica shared. “I didn’t expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I’d learned my lesson, but apparently that’s just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant. I don’t think I’ll ever get back to [my skinny jeans]. I save them and say, ‘One day,’ but I think after having kids, I don’t think that your hips really ever go completely back. All worth it! Your body changes.”

Jessica revealed her weight loss on Twitter on September 24, posting side-by-side photos from the end of her pregnancy, and now. Fans were in awe of how different she looks! She said that she “tipped the scales at 240,” adding, “so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”