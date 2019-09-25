Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her New Amazingly Tiny Waist After 100lb. Weight Loss — See Pic

Jessica Simpson has given birth to three kids, but her body is looking absolutely incredible lately!

Jessica Simpson is showing off her gorgeous figure and tiny waist! The 39-year-old shared a sexy photo in an all-black ensemble, captioned “NYC Ladies’ Night ✨” on the evening of Wednesday, September 25 — perhaps a nod to her ladies night themed video for 2006’s “A Public Affair.” Jessica rocked a skintight black dress with ruched details that created an on-trend asymmetrical bottom. On her right leg, the skirt portion of the dress rides dangerously high as she revealed her toned legs through a sheer pair of black pantyhose. The super low cut front allowed Jessica to flaunt her cleavage, as a lacy undergarment peeks through. The fitted number also featured ’80s-inspired shoulder pads and long sleeves.

The “Sweetest Sin” singer paired the glove-like dress with a platform black suede heel, a black clutch with a tassel, and a fall-ready black black nail as she poses seductively with one hand on her hip. Jessica’s gorgeous blonde locks were perfectly blow dried straight, as she finished her look with a go-to smokey eye and plump nude lip. She didn’t tag a location, but appears to be standing outdoors on a balcony in NYC, as a brick wall can be seen behind her. We were also loving her cocktail ring!

Jessica gave birth to her third child, daughter Birdie, only six months ago but revealed dropped a whopping 100 pounds on Twitter September 24. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 ) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she shared, along with a photo in another fitted black dress. Jessica was vocal about her pregnancy struggles on social media, actively posting updates and sharing photos of her growing belly and intensely swollen feet.

Fans couldn’t get enough of her sexy look, writing “Slay Queen!!!!! 😍” and “You look like such a boss 💁🏻‍♀️💕.” Another wrote, “You look fabulous!!!!”