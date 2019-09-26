Jessica Simpson showed off her amazing figure in a form-fitting black outfit after losing 100 pounds since giving birth six months ago.

Jessica Simpson, 39, is one hot mama! The mother-of-three showed off her incredible body in a skintight black outfit while out and about in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 26. The “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” singer looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black turtleneck and tight black pants as she strutted through the streets of New York. The fashion designer finished off her look with a long, khaki Gucci coat complete with red and green trim and gold buttons, and wore black Gucci boots with fringe detailing on the toes.

Jessica accessorized her chic outfit with a large black tote bag, oversized aviator sunglasses, and stud earrings. Keeping in line with her all-black, monochrome outfit, Jessica showed off a simple black mani that rounded out her ready-for-fall look. The singer and actress also posted a picture of her sleek look on Instagram as she posed in front of a private plane, captioning the photo “The wind’s blowing me all the way to Florida. See you soon HSN! ✈️ Catch me tonight at 9PM.”

The Dukes of Hazards actress recently took to Twitter on Sept. 24 to reveal her astounding 100-pound weight loss following the birth of her third child, 6-month-old Birdie, with husband Eric Johnson, 40. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 ) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Jessica’s incredible transformation. “You look great!! Please share your reducing plan with us! This granny needs to shed 20lbs!” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Stunning, Jessica! Way to go girl. 100lbs in 6 months is no easy feat.”