Jessica Simpson Ready For New Music After 100 Pound Weight Loss: ‘She Can’t Wait To Get Back To Work’

It’s been over a decade since Jessica Simpson’s last original studio album. Now that she has her three children and a 100 pound weight loss, she itching to get back in the recording studio.

Jessica Simpson has had a very busy 11 years since her last studio album of original songs Do You Know dropped. Her clothing and accessories business exploded to $1 billion empire in sales, and she had three children with husband Eric Johnson. Now that she’s lost a whopping 100 pounds since giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae in March of 2019, she’s feeling fit and ready to get back to work…and that includes new music!

“Jessica Simpson looks and feels better than ever. She’s so happy right now in her life with her family and herself and it really shows. She’s taking the best care of herself and life is just really, really good. She’s very happy with her body and always has been,” a source close to the 39-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She knew she’d drop the baby weight, but was a little surprised to have lost so much so quickly. It was easier for her this time around than before. She’s so content and never been at a better place. She’s even starting to think about doing some new music soon. She’s just really wanted to focus on her family and herself, but she can’t wait to get back to work, too,” the insider adds.

Jess announced plans to begin working on a new album in 2015, two years after she gave birth to son Ace Knute in June of 2013, who came along on the heels of her seven-year-old daughter Maxwell‘s 2012 birth. But the album never came to fruition. Now that she and Eric have completed their family with the addition of Birdie and Jess has her killer figure back, she can go back to working on new music.

Her younger sister Ashlee told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’d love to do a duet with Jessica. “Definitely. I feel like Jess and I — because we’re sisters, our tones sound so good together. We have like some Christmas duets, but we need to do a real song.” Ashlee was attending the H&M x Yellow Feather Fund to celebrate the H&M x Sesame Street Partnership in West Hollywood, CA in September and we asked what a duet between the sisters would sound like. “I think her and I — she’s got her groove back, so I feel like… She has a great studio at her house so I think that if we wrote together, it would be very cool.” Ashlee explained.