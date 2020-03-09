Jessica Simpson, 39 & Mom of 3, Looks Slimmer Than Ever After Dropping 100 Lbs. — New Pic

Singer and author Jessica Simpson was ‘radio ready’ in a brand new image she shared with her followers on Instagram, featuring just how healthy and happy she is while promoting her autobiography, ‘Open Book!’

Jessica Simpson is back and better than ever! The Open Book author, 39, took to her Instagram on March 9, showing off her 100 lb. weight loss in a monochromatic black ensemble. Jessica flashed a sultry gaze at the camera, rocking a black top with intricately patterned lace sleeves, tight black pants, and a pair of heels to finish off the look! She wore her hair down with soft waves and looked positively sun-kissed as she stood in the bright morning glow! “Radio Ready 📻,” she captioned the image, adding her latest appearance to dish on her life and book!

Since taking healthy steps to lose weight, Jessica has confidently been showing off her slimmer frame and enjoying life to the fullest! “She’s got her groove back,” Jessica’s sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September 2019 at H&M and Sesame Street’s Yellow Feather Fund event in West Hollywood, CA. “I think it’s just focus and every day grinding and doing it and it’s amazing. You lose the weight. [I’m] so happy for her.”

But it’s not just Jessica’s weight loss that fans are celebrating the wonderful talent for! The star has truly lived up to the name of her autobiography, Open Book, and over the last few weeks has been nothing but honest and enlightening. Over the course of her various appearances on talkshows, Jessica opened up about her struggles with substance abuse and coming out of a dark period of her life a far better, healthier person in mind, body, and spirit. Furthermore, living up to the name of her book, Jessica even wants her children with husband Eric Johnson — Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 11 mos. — the opportunity to read about their mom’s life.

“I have already spoken to them about many of the topics in the book, and I believe in being totally open with them,” she shared with HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Some of it they are not old enough to digest right now, but in time we will be talking about all of it as a family.” More than anything, though, Jessica is so proud to be using her voice and sharing her story — all the way to being a bestseller on The New York Times. “My God given purpose is to use my voice, and if my voice is resonating then I am serving that purpose.” Fans cannot wait to see Jessica continue to flourish in this new phase of her life!