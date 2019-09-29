Ashlee Simpson Ross Reveals How Sister Jessica Simpson ‘Got Her Groove Back’ After Showing Off 100 Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson showed off her incredible slim figure last week, and tweeted she dropped a whopping 100lbs. after giving birth to daughter Birdie in March!

Ashlee Simpson Ross, 34, is revealing how her big sister Jessica, 39, got back in shape after her third pregnancy. “I think it’s just focus and every day grinding and doing it and it’s amazing. You lose the weight. [I’m] so happy for her,” Ashlee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at H&M and Sesame Street’s Yellow Feather Fund event in West Hollywood, CA on Saturday, September 28. “She’s got her groove back!”

Jessica showed off her slimmed down figure on a whirlwind trip to New York City the last few days, rocking a number of skintight and sexy dresses. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 ) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” the mom-of-three tweeted on September 24. Jessica gave birth to her daughter Birdie Mae, 6 months, in March, and is also Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6.

While Jessica didn’t delve into what she meant by “work harder,” sister Ashlee revealed that Jess’ weight loss was definitely a result of some time at the gym. “We both work out,” the “Pieces Of Me” singer revealed — but shared they don’t share any sisterly bonding time while sweating it out. “We don’t work out together but we definitely talk after we workout.” Jessica also admitted she had been eating on the healthier side in an interview on HSN, noting that “everything that I’ve been eating is mostly made with cauliflower” — but still believes balance is key. “I don’t like the word ‘diet.’ I just ate a bag of Cheetos in the back [of the studio].”

The sisters — who are five years apart — have always been close, but motherhood has allowed them to bond in an entirely new way: in addition to being an aunt to Jessica’s three kids, Ashlee is mom to 10-year-old Bronx with ex Pete Wentz, and 4-year-old Jagger Snow with husband Evan Ross.

“It is so amazing. We actually just took a 10 day Hawaii trip together. We all stayed in one house. It was all the kids and they were surfing and it was such a dream,” Ashlee spilled. “Waking up, we were like, wait, our kitchen’s not full of like, all the kids and our… It was just so fun. It’s great. Yeah, it’s nice.”