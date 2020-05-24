21 Stars Rocking Crop Top & Shorts Combos That Are Perfect For Summer: Bella Hadid & More

Warm weather is here, and crop tops paired with shorts are the perfect way to beat the heat in the rising temperatures. These celebs have all perfected the look over the years.

This summer will look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic keeping people indoors, but there are still ways to look stylish and keep cool while out and about for essential errands! Crop tops and shorts are a combination that celebrities have favored for years. Stars like Halsey, Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Victoria Justice and so many more have rocked the pairing over the years. Whether it’s two-piece matching outfits, or a pair of daisy dukes with a cropped shirt, these ladies have perfected the crop top and shorts look.

Bella was photographed out and about during Milan Fashion Week in 2018 while wearing a pair of high-waisted shorts and a tiny white top. Her toned stomach was on full display in the look, and she covered up a bit by adding a light jacket on top. Meanwhile, Sophie rocked a pair of light wash jean shorts, which she paired with a thin crop top while out and about in NYC. She accessorized with sunglasses and necklaces, and kept comfortable by wearing socks and slides on her feet. It was the perfect way to beat the New York heat.

One easy way to elevate a crop top and shorts ensemble is by combining it with another trend. Taylor did a great job of this during summer 2018 when she took on double denim with her outfit. The “ME!” hitmaker stepped out in New York on July 18, 2018 wearing a light denim Madewell crop top with dark Ksubi shorts. She finished off her casual look with round sunglasses, white sneakers by Golden Goose and a purse by Christian Louboutin.

Animal print is another trendy print you can play around with. Halsey rocked this look to perfection when she was spotted at LAX Airport in June 2018 wearing a leopard top with Daisy Dukes. She added black cowboy boots and bedazzled sunglasses to her look, as well as a bright red belt for a pop of color. But these are just a few ways celebrities have styled crop tops with short shorts. Click through the gallery above to check out more ways to rock the summer trend!