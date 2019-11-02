28 Stars In Sexy Crop tops & Jackets: Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Just because it’s getting colder, doesn’t mean crop tops have to go out of style! Just take some fashion inspiration from these stars, who styled their ab-baring shirts with jackets to help keep warm.

Don’t pack up your summer wardrobe just yet — because crop tops can totally be in style all year round! Stars like Halsey, Bella Hadid, Olivia Munn and more have proven that winter weather doesn’t mean crop tops have to be retired. In fact, you can style all you summer crop tops in a completely new way by just pairing them with a chic jacket this cold season. This style is the perfect way to stay warm AND still show some skin as the temperatures drop!

In September, Bella Hadid attended Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie show during New York Fashion Week, and she perfectly exemplified how easy the crop top and jacket combo is to pull off. Bella walked the red carpet at the event in a lacy bra top, which she paired with a green blazer and matching pants. Her abs were fully on display, but she was able to cover up thanks to the stylish jacket. Bella also recently took the streets of Milan in a black crop top, paired with high-waisted pants and a matching lime green coat. The jacket gave Bella’s outfit a pop of color, while keeping her warm at the same time.

Another model who loves rocking this trend is Emily Ratajkowski. Emily is often out and about in New York, and for one of her outings, she wore low-rise, tan pants, paired with a matching blazer over a white crop top. She left the blazer unbuttoned so her toned abs were front and center, and she looked incredible, as always.

Other stars who love this look are Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin and plenty more. Click through the gallery above to check out all the stars who have slayed in the crop top and jacket trend over the years!