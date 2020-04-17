Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid & More Out In Comfy, Matching 2-Piece Outfits: See Pics 

Hollywood’s hottest stars are stepping out in matching sweatsuits and workout sets! From tie dye tops and bottoms, to pastel solids and other designer sets, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Culpo and more celebs are loving this trend!

Who knew wearing sweats was such an art? These days, a lot more goes into getting dressed for the grocery store or the coffee shop. Just ask stars like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Culpo, Kylie Jenner and more who’ve led the latest fashion trend — matching athleisure. This includes matching workout sets and sweatsuits in all colors and different patterns. Take a look at your favorite stars styling in sweat sets in our attached gallery!

Olivia Culpo has made her love for matching leggings and crop tops well known on social media. She spent the Easter holiday in a bright blue workout set while quarantined with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey at his parents’ home in Castle Rock, Colorado. The model shared a group snap with her sister Sophie Culpo (who’s quarantining there too), along with the NFL quarterback’s mother, and a friend — all sporting pairs of matching pastel leggings and tops.

One thing to know about this trend is that it’s totally versatile. Stars have been rocking their sweat sets beyond their living rooms and elevating their leisure looks with designer pieces and accessories. Priyanka Chopra was spotted out in New York in a matching cream-colored sweatsuit with a formal peacoat over it. She carried a light beige tote and rocked red tinted glasses during the outing.

Hailey Baldwin out in a beige sweatsuit in Los Angeles, CA on February 17, 2020. (Photo credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews)

Gigi Hadid out in a peach-colored windbreaker and matching pants in New York City. (Photo credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews)

For some stars, the matching trend stretches beyond tops and bottoms. Mrs. Bieber is one celeb who’s known to coordinate her athleisure attire with her accessories. The model was photographed meeting husband Justin Bieber in LA wearing back in February wearing camel-colored sweats, paired with a matching sweater and hat of the same color.

It’s hard to imagine what sweats looked like before the matching movement took the fashion world by storm. But, we’re loving it! Check out Hollywood’s hottest stars rocking the trend in our attached gallery.