Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Getting Comfy In Sweats Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since the entire world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, the celeb set has been turning to comfy sweatsuits to brace the quarantine & we rounded up all of the best looks!

The coronavirus pandemic is seriously taking a toll on the world but that isn’t stopping our favorite celebrities from looking chic and some stars including Katie Holmes, 41, and Emily Ratajkowski, 28, have been getting cozy in sweatsuits during this time of quarantine. Katie was out in New York City on March 16 when she embraced the look rocking a pair of baggy black Park City Utah sweatpants with a white T-shirt and a fuzzy gray Patagonia zip-up sweatshirt. She topped her look off with a pair of Gucci sneakers and a messy bun.

Meanwhile, Emily was out in NYC on March 15 when she rocked a pair of black Kith Bleeker Sweatpants with a matching baggy Kith Williams III Hoodie. On top of the sweatshirt, she threw on an oversized black Levi’s Dad Trucker Jacket and she accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Max Sneakers, Vera Wang Grace Sunglasses, and a Oneohtrix Point Never Opn Hat.

Perhaps the celeb that’s most well known for wearing sweatsuits out and about is Hailey Baldwin, 23. The newly married model loves to run errands in comfy clothes but always knows how to elevate her looks whether it’s with jewelry, cool shoes, or jewelry. Two of the most recent looks worn by Justin Bieber’s new wife were equal parts cozy and super chic. Hailey was in NYC in January when she opted to wear a beige cashmere Chloé sweatsuit. The turtleneck sweatshirt features a center seam which she tucked into drawstring joggers.

She added some pattern to the look with a long Maison Margiela plaid coat from the designer’s Mm6 line, topping the whole look off with a Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of $380 Acne Studios Steffey Velcro Strap sneakers. She was also spotted in NYC again, with her hubby Justin, 25, when they both opted to wear sweats. Hailey donned a matching two-piece olive green sweatsuit which she spiced up with a luxurious Prada Teddy Coat, Jennifer Fisher Baby Jamma gold hoop earrings, and a pair of $730 white hi-top Chloé sneakers. Justin on the other hand, went with bright yellow sweats and a black sweatshirt.

One of our favorite street style looks came from Priyanka Chopra, 37, who has been doing press in NYC. The former Quantico star wore her all white casual ensemble by Mandkhai straight from the airport to the streets of the Big Apple. The sweatsuit is 100% Mongolian Cashmere and is made up of an oversized $657 hoodie with a front pocket, and matching $597 buckle trousers which feature a side stripe detail. She paired the look with $220 suede pointy toed Tony Bianco Leah Biscuit Boucle Ankle Boots. The newly married actress topped the look off with a long white trench coat and accessorized with rose-colored sunglasses as well as a creamy python leather $2,190 Akris purse.

The Hadid sisters have also proven that they’re fans of the trend — Gigi especially. The 24-year-old has rocked the sweatsuit trend many times while in NYC. In January, she wore a cozy gray two-piece sweatsuit composed of a crewneck sweater and matching straight ankle pants. She threw a long gray Mute by JL cashmere coat on top and wore her fave pair of white Reebok sneakers. Another time, she went with a much more colorful look when she donned a bright yellow Cotton Citizen sweatsuit which had a cropped sweater that showed off her toned abs. This time she paired the look with a different pair of Reebok sneakers in black.

Younger sister Bella, 23, has also had her fair share of sweatsuits. She was spotted in a super oversized gray cargo sweatsuit with both the pants and jacket featuring huge, wide pockets. Bella accessorized with big skinny silver hoops and a pair of hi-rise white Converse sneakers.

The list of celebs that have been trying out this street style trend goes on and on with others including Katy Perry, Halsey, and Sofia Richie, to name just a few. While the trend may sometimes look sloppy, if you elevate it the right way — with coats, shoes and accessories, like these stars have – then you can try out the trend too!