Olivia Culpo & Friends Stun In Body-Hugging Egg Color Fitness Outfits — See Pic
Olivia Culpo celebrated Easter in style as she & her friends rocked two-piece pastel workout outfits during quarantine on April 12.
The entire world may be stuck inside self-quarantining, but that didn’t stop Olivia Culpo, 27, from looking fabulous on Easter Sunday on April 12. The model celebrated the holiday with friends when she looked stunning in a robin egg blue workout outfit featuring a lowcut sports bra and tight high-waisted leggings, which she accessorized with a pair of white sneakers. Olivia was joined by her little sister Sophia Culpo, as well as Mila Gretzky and Lisa McCaffrey. While Olivia was in blue, Mila rocked a pastel pink two-piece, Sophia donned green, and Lisa wore a lime green ensemble.
Olivia posted the photo with the caption, “Happy Easter everyone. Trying to make the most of a different feeling Easter today and feeling very grateful for my quarantine squad. I know there are a lot of people out there spending this holiday away from close friends and family and missing them so much. Sending everyone a little extra love today. You’re not alone and this too shall pass.”
Despite being stuck inside during quarantine, Olivia has managed to look fabulous in a slew of pretty outfits. Just the other day on April 11, Olivia posted a photo of herself rocking a long-sleeve black sweater that said Wednesday in bright green letters. She tucked the top into a pair of skintight high-waisted black jeans with a chunky Western-style belt cinching in her tiny waist.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Easter everyone 💜💜 Trying to make the most of a different feeling Easter today and feeling very grateful for my quarantine squad. I know there are a lot of people out there spending this holiday away from close friends and family and missing them so much. Sending everyone a little extra love today. You’re not alone and this too shall pass 💜💜💜💜
A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on
No matter what the occasion is, Olivia always manages to look gorgeous and pulled together, which is exactly how she looked on Easter and we loved her pastel workout outfit!