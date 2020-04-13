Fashion
Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo & Friends Stun In Body-Hugging Egg Color Fitness Outfits — See Pic

olivia culpo
Rachpoot/MEGA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a day at the gym before heading to the Dermatology office. JLO and A-Rod look casual for the outing as they don't seem that bothered by the threat of the Coronavirus. *Shot on March 15, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava go for a jog in the Palisades, CA. The duo look great as they try to stay healthy during the stay at home decree. Pictured: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave breaks her COVID-19 Quarantine to walk with her French bulldog puppies and daughter. Pictured: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale takes her dog for a walk in a “closed” canyon near her neighborhood with a male friend with no face mask on or any protections amid coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles. 06 Apr 2020 Pictured: Kate Beckinsale. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA642746_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Olivia Culpo celebrated Easter in style as she & her friends rocked two-piece pastel workout outfits during quarantine on April 12.

The entire world may be stuck inside self-quarantining, but that didn’t stop Olivia Culpo, 27, from looking fabulous on Easter Sunday on April 12. The model celebrated the holiday with friends when she looked stunning in a robin egg blue workout outfit featuring a lowcut sports bra and tight high-waisted leggings, which she accessorized with a pair of white sneakers. Olivia was joined by her little sister Sophia Culpo, as well as Mila Gretzky and Lisa McCaffrey. While Olivia was in blue, Mila rocked a pastel pink two-piece, Sophia donned green, and Lisa wore a lime green ensemble.

Olivia posted the photo with the caption, “Happy Easter everyone. Trying to make the most of a different feeling Easter today and feeling very grateful for my quarantine squad. I know there are a lot of people out there spending this holiday away from close friends and family and missing them so much. Sending everyone a little extra love today. You’re not alone and this too shall pass.”

Despite being stuck inside during quarantine, Olivia has managed to look fabulous in a slew of pretty outfits. Just the other day on April 11, Olivia posted a photo of herself rocking a long-sleeve black sweater that said Wednesday in bright green letters. She tucked the top into a pair of skintight high-waisted black jeans with a chunky Western-style belt cinching in her tiny waist.

No matter what the occasion is, Olivia always manages to look gorgeous and pulled together, which is exactly how she looked on Easter and we loved her pastel workout outfit!