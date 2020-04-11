Gallery
12 Stars In Leggings & Crop Tops That Are Perfect Looks For Your At-Home Quarantine Workouts

As we’re all forced to workout at home due to quarantine regulations, here’s some inspiration for fashionable exercise looks that’ll keep you breaking a sweat in style!

There are plenty of different ways to look stylish while working out, but one that seems to be favored by celebrities is pairing leggings and crop tops or sports bras. We’ve seen stars heading to the gym, taking walks and more in this look many times over the years. Now that we’re stuck working out at home while quarantined, we don’t have to compromise our workout style — and these crop top and leggings looks from celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and more are the perfect inspiration!

It’s no secret that J.Lo has the most enviable abs in the game, so we don’t blame her for wearing sports bras with her leggings when she works out. This look allows her to put her abs on display, while also showing off the definition in her toned legs thanks to the tight fabric of the leggings. Jennifer is often photographed heading to the gym in Miami, and we’ve seen her rock a number of different combinations of leggings and sports bras over the last few years.

Gigi Hadid loves wearing crop tops with all sorts of pants, shorts and skirts — including leggings. She attended an event for Reebok and wore high-waisted leggings from the brand, paired with a matching crop top that boasted the company’s name across the front. Of course, the look was paired with sporty sneakers for an athletic feel.

Other celebrities who we’ve seen rock the crop top and leggings look include Nikki Bella, Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin and more. Click through the gallery above to check out their looks for style inspiration before your next exercise session!