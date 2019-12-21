Jennifer Lopez, 50, Flaunts Her Incredible Abs & Toned Arms At Hot Yoga Session In Miami — See Pics

See Pics
Jennifer Lopez, 50, Flaunts Her Incredible Abs & Toned Arms At Hot Yoga Session In Miami

WERK! Jennifer Lopez’s perfect abs were once again on display in the sunny city of Miami.

Holy moly J. Lo! Jennifer Lopez, 50, continues to prove what an unbelievable force she is physically when she was seen showing off her toned figure in Miami on December 21. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer looked absolutely smashing in a midriff baring black workout ensemble where her glistening abs and buff arms could be seen from miles away. She kept her hair up in a bun during her sweat-induced yoga session and accessorized her fierce look with a pair of stunner shades and a blinged out coffee cup that she is often seen out in. The skintight outfit expertly showed off her legendary curves and swerves that the award-winning entertainer has been putting on display for almost three decades now.

The mother-of-two has been seen getting a good workout in during her time in the Southern Florida city lately. She looked equally as fabulous in an all-white getup while leaving the gym on December 15. Things only got hotter for her that day when she jumped into her superbly amazing red Porsche that her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, got her earlier this year for her 50th birthday.

Speaking of Alex, the two of them linked up for a sexy lunch date days earlier after the couple left a graduation party at the University of Miami. The betrothed couple looked blissfully in love as they held hands while looking stunning in their individual looks.

Alex kept his ladylove warm while they were in New York City on December 6. They were spotted passionately kissing one another outside Rockefeller Center just one day before she scored big with fans and critics during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Lots of big things are happening for J. Lo in the next two months. She’s scored all the big movie nominations including one at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards for her performance in Hustlers and will be sharing the stage with Shakira, 42, during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on February 2.