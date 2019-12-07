See Pic
Alex Rodriguez Passionately Kisses Jennifer Lopez After She Admits To Wanting More Kids With Him

Things got hot and heavy for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez where the two of them cozied up and kissed while out and about in NYC!

The spark is still alive for Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, after two years of being together. That was evidenced by their adorable public displays of affection that were seen when they exited Rockefeller Center in Manhattan together on December 6. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer looked absolutely stunning in a floral-printed bomber jacket with a dress that featured a plaid tulle-trimmed skirt and thigh-high snakeskin-print boots in black leather. Alex, meanwhile, cut a handsome figure in an all-black ensemble that included a black coat with pinstripes, black sweater and matching pants while enjoying a freezing cold day out with his ladylove. Both appeared to be in the best of moods as they held each other tightly after leaving The Big Apple hotspot.

We have a romance alert courtesy of J. Lo and A. Rod! The baseball legend at one point pulled his fiancee close and gave her a huge smooch on the forehead which she appeared to absolutely love. The Hustlers actress is gearing up for a big weekend in her home state as she’s hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest DaBaby, 27, on December 7.

Jennifer got candid about her relationship with Alex in a recent interview with People Magazine where she talked about the idea of having more kids with him (they each have two children from previous relationships). “I want to!” she exclaimed before adding, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

The sexy couple have been seen out together on both coasts quite often recently. They dined out with SNL cast members at Italian hotspot Lattanzi Ristorante on December 3 where Jennifer stunned in a gorgeous red and black tartan coat.

They also enjoyed a day of Black Friday shopping on November 29 alongside his daughter Ella, 13, and her daughter Emme, 11, in Beverly Hills.

 