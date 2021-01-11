‘RHONJ’s Gia Giudice’s 20th Birthday: How She Celebrated With Parents Teresa & Joe

Gia Giudice found a way to celebrate her 20th birthday with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, and her family, including her parents Teresa and Joe, in a non-major way.

“ Gia celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend and her family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They had dinner and hung out at home and Teresa got Gia a couple of different cakes. It was nothing major this year.”

“Joe FaceTimed her a few times, but nothing different than usual and he talked to everyone when he did,” the source added. “He checks in with her on FaceTime all of the time and her birthday really was no different other than him wishing her a happy birthday .”

Gia also took to Instagram one day after her birthday to show off a smiling photo of herself cutting a beautiful birthday cake with purple roses, which can be seen below. She was wearing a black sleeveless crop top and pants with a belt in the pic and had her hair swept over one shoulder. “bye to teenage years,” she wrote in the caption along with a kissing emoji.

Teresa and Joe both responded to the post with sweet messages. “You always be my baby,” the doting dad wrote before the loving mom followed with her own comment. “Lovvvvvvve you my baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” it read. They also wrote separate posts on their own pages and Teresa shared a similar birthday cake photo that showed her posing side by side with Gia, which can be seen above.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful @_giagiudice hope you enjoyed your birthday love you endlessly ❤️🎂👑🍾🎊🎉🎈💕🥰❤️💜🤩 #20thbirthday,” she wrote alongside the pic.