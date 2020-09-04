The Best Workout Sets For Women To Shop For To Make You Look Like J.Lo At The Gym

Who said sweating can’t look stylish? Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Culpo and more celebs love hitting the gym in matching workout sets. Check out these 8 (celeb-loved) fitness brands with activewear sets under $200!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for activewear is no easy task, especially when you’re on the hunt for flattering, comfortable and cost-efficient matching sets. That sounds like a lot of criteria, right? Well, to ensure that your latest shopping venture is an easy one, we’ve rounded up the most stylish, celeb-loved workout sets to shop — right here, right now!

Workout outfits, specifically matching sets, are one of the hottest trends in Hollywood. Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Culpo love to sweat in matching sets. You can catch these two out and about in LA sporting stylish activewear. J.Lo loves a stand-out set with prints and other details such as mesh material and cut-outs. In July of 2020, she was spotted in The Hamptons wearing a pair of blue and grey high-waist leggings with flower and moon designs on each leg. The Hustlers star was photographed riding a bike (one of her go-to workouts with fiance Alex Rodriguez) in the lavish beach location. When Jennifer decides to rock a solid matching set, she usually opts for bright colors (as seen in the above photo).

1. Alo Yoga Lavish Bra & High-Waist Airbrush Legging Set.

Celebs love Alo Yoga. — Just ask Olivia Culpo, who’s wearing one of the brand’s sets in the above photo. This Lavish Bra Top ($54) and High-Waist Airbrush Legging ($82) set (color: Lavender Smoke) by Alo glides on the body like butter. The pair is made up of glossy performance material and sheer mesh. The fabric also contains 4-way stretch for a “move-with-you feel,” as described by Alo. Additionally, this set is moisture-wicking and anti-odor, which are always a plus. The Lavish Bra contains a wide mesh band for support and thin straps (with a sweetheart neckline and criss-cross back), as well as removable cups. The Lavish Airbrush Legging contains sculpting signature Airbrush fabric with a high-rise waist. The leggings accentuate your best assets due to the no side seams and yoga-tested fit. $136, aloyoga.com

2. Nike Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra & One Luxe Leggings

Nike is one of the most celeb-worn brands, which is why we had to include their Luxe line. These Nike One Luxe Tights (cropped) ($85) and Nike Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra ($60) are the perfect pairings for the ultimate comfort. The Luxe Sports Bra features the brand’s signature swoosh on the back of the bra and on its side — placed underneath a multi-criss-cross back. Its material is lightweight, breathable, and ultra-soft, despite having built-in padding. The One Luxe Tights are made with silky soft material and they’re not see-through, making them Nike’s most versatile leggings. Additionally, the bottoms are made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric. $145, nike.com

3. Good American Trippy Corset Bra & Trippy Seamed Legging

Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American brand has some of the most unique patterns and styles of matching sets. For example, this Trippy Corset Bra ($79) and Trippy Seamed Legging ($119). The “Quartz” tie dye pair features a spectrum of pink colors with a solid pink stripe that wraps up each leg. The bra includes soft mesh peek-a-boo detail and double straps for the ultimate support. Khloe’s GA brand is known for its material and design that enhances your assets and flatters your figure. This set, among many others on the GA website, features 4-way stretch, quick-dry material, and UV protection. $198, goodamerican.com

4. Puma x Central Saint Martin’s AOP Top & Leggings

Another brand that the stars love, especially Selena Gomez, is Puma. If you love bright colors and wild prints, then this Puma x Central Saint Martin’s AOP Top ($45) and Puma x Central Saint Martin’s AOP Leggings ($60) are for you. Not to mention, this particular set is extremely affordable for the amount of detail it has. In addition to leggings, these tights also come in biker shorts — aka, one of the hottest trends in fashion. This set has a special origin story behind it because the clothing was created in collaboration with the fashion students at London’s Central Saint Martins. It’s an eco-conscious collection designed to promote water conservation in our changing world, PUMA describes on its website, explaining that the all-over printed graphic was inspired by South African water usage maps. The collection sends a powerful message about the current and future state of our planet. $105, puma.com

5. Bandier’s The Starter Kit: All Access Front Row Bra & Center Stage Leggings

Bandier is a brand that’s coveted by top influencers including, Arielle Charnas and more. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock has even mentioned that she has worn a number of pieces by Bandier. What makes this brand so special is its unique Starter Kit, which features the Front Row Bra ($68) and Center Stage Leggings ($98). The pair is even listed as Bandier’s #1 best selling set. The bra contains a power mesh back to stay dry and flat-locked seams to provide a smooth look and feel. The performance leggings are a combination of Nylon and Spandex and they are high compression and sheer-proof. $166, bandier.com

6. Carbon 38 Contour Cross-Back Bra & High Rise Legging

Snakeskin is in. And, Carbon38 is on top of the trend with its Metallic Snake Contour Cross-Back Bra ($78) and Metallic Snake High Rise Legging ($98) set. The bright bestseller features a lustrous foil overlay against crisp white breathable material that keeps you looking stylish, snatched, and comfortable. These leggings are a must-have for a number of reasons: they feature an extra-wide, self-lined waistband for major contouring and they’re made from premium performance fabric that’s squat tested for coverage. $176, carbon38.com

7. Athleta’s Legend Zip Front Bra & Legend Mesh Tight

Rounding out our top seven matching workout sets is none other than Athleta’s Legend Zip Front Bra ($69) and Legend Mesh Tight ($109) — which is part of the Allyson Felix + Athleta collection. And, it also comes in black. Both pieces contain SuperSonic fabric made with recycled nylon. The high-neck top features a zipper for adjustable coverage, with a bonded chest-band that lends support without the bulk. The two-tone leggings feature a zipper at the bottom hem to easily slip on-and-off over shoes. Additionally, there’s a mini pocket in the back of the high-waist band for convenience. $178, athleta.com