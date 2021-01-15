Jordyn Woods Supports BF Karl-Anthony Towns After He Tests Positive For COVID-19: ‘You’re A True Fighter’

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed he tested positive ahead of his Jan. 15 game — just months after tragically losing his mother to the deadly virus.

Jordyn Woods, 23, showed love for her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, after he tested positive for COVID-19. “Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there…you’re one of the strongest people I know,” she tweeted on Friday, Jan. 15, asking her followers to, “Please send some prayers up.”

Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there. 🙏🏽♥️ you’re one of the strongest people I know. Please send some prayers up. https://t.co/wtDjYynQ2x — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) January 16, 2021

The FRSTPLACE Fitness founder also shared a positive message for the Minnesota Timberwolves player on her Instagram story. “Be strong @karltowns. You’re a true fighter,” Jordyn penned. “This is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job. You got this. Please send some prayers up,” she added, also re-posting Karl’s announcement. The couple confirmed their romance in September via Instagram after Jordyn’s lavish birthday trip to Mexico and have been inseparable in recent months.

The 25-year-old basketball star revealed he contracted the coronavirus via a statement shared to social media. “Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” he began his statement. “I pray every day that this nightmare virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions. We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone,” he added.

In December, the Edison, New Jersey native confirmed that he has lost 7 family members — including his mother Jacqueline Towns in April — to COVID-19. “It breaks my heart that my family, particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety of this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be,” he added. “To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this,” he concluded his message.

Karl opened up about the immeasurable loss of his mother in an emotional video titled “The Toughest Year Of My Life” shared to YouTube. “It hurts so bad. Every day,” he said in the interview, revealing he had to make the decision to “pull the plug” on his 59-year-old mother. “At that moment, I pulled the plug, and I just let her pass…They told me, ‘She may be alive for another hour, maybe two, but she’s been fighting for a long time’,” he said through tears.