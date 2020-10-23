Jordyn Woods Reveals What Inspired Her To Take Fitness Seriously, Her Go-To Workouts & Favorite Cheat Meal

Jordyn Woods opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about her approach to fitness, why working out isn’t ‘just a trend’ to her, and the snack she considers her ‘guilty pleasure!’

Jordyn Woods is getting personal when it comes to her health. The Trigger star, 23, chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about how she takes care of her mind, body and spirit through exercising and enjoying certain foods in moderation. Her journey with fitness has always been something motivated by fostering a healthy mentality. “I think a big thing about me is that I am really big on mental health. And fitness has been my form of therapy through everything,” Jordyn shared with HL.

“Through losing my father, I really turned to fitness,” she revealed, referencing the loss of her father, John Woods, who lost his battle with cancer in 2017 when Jordyn was just 20 years old. It was that traumatic event in Jordyn’s young life that really got her into working out as a healthy coping mechanism. “It wasn’t just a little trend to me; it is more than being trendy,” she shared. The young starlet, who’s taken her relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns public, confessed that she sees herself “like everyone else.” The 23-year-old was so candid about affirming that she works just as hard as so many of her fans do at the gym.

“I am someone who lost weight and I did it the traditional way and worked my butt off to get to the point that I am at today,” she continued. “I am like every other girl, it is not some extreme thing that I did that truly worked, but what works for me can work for a lot of other people.” Despite her dedication to her health, Jordyn admitted that she’s “no fitness guru or fitness expert. I am a regular girl that actually had to put in the work and saw the results.”

Indeed, Jordyn even revealed for what workouts she really loves to breakout when she hits the gym! “I love to do workouts with bands,” she shared. “I will just use bands and anything you can find around the house because not all the time can I go to the gym, so me being on the road all the time and traveling it all has to be about convenience for me at the end of the day. So, doing banded workouts is super helpful and to mix it up with the bands is the way to go.”

Clearly, Jordyn has used her workouts and fitness routine as a means of benefitting every aspect of her health! But even the stunning starlet loves to enjoy a sweet every once in a while. “I love donuts,” she enthusiastically admitted to HL. “Donuts are my guilty pleasure.” At the end of the day, Jordyn is all about making every element of her life spark happiness, and encouraged all of her fans to lead with the same approach. “Honestly, life is short,” she told HL. “Just enjoy it.”