Jordyn Woods: How She Feels About Marriage & Kids Amid Karl-Anthony Towns Romance

Jordyn Woods is about to make her movie lead acting debut, and tells us EXCLUSIVELY if she’s ready for marriage and children with her ‘awesome’ boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn Woods has got everything going for her these days. Her career is riding high, as she’s about to make her lead acting debut in the new film Trigger, which debuts on BET on Oct. 22. Jordyn’s love life is also going full throttle, thanks to her hot romance with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, 24. She and the Minnesota Timberwolves star made their togetherness official over her Sept. 23 birthday celebrations in Mexico, and now she tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview why they’re not rushing into marriage and a family.

“I think we are two young ambitious people and we found comfort in each other. Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own. But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast. I am too focused right now to be worried about something that is happening next year or two years from now or three years from now,” Jordyn explains.

In addition to acting, Jordyn is also hoping someone in the music industry will “give me a shot” after her successful singing run on Fox’s The Masked Singer. “When it comes to recording and making any music, it is not happening currently,” she tells us, but “one day” she’d love the chance at taking that step.

With all of these career opportunities, Jordyn’s not going to be starting a family at a very young age, as her former BFF Kylie Jenner, 23, did by having a baby when she was just 20. “Of course, it is a dream of mine to have a family one day and to settle down. You know, things are awesome. I am excited. I am excited for the day when it comes, but I am not pushing for it any time soon,” she explains.

Jordyn and Karl had been friends before making the next step into dating. The romance blossomed while quarantine was going on, and they came out the other side moving forward as a couple. “Life is very funny sometimes and very unforgiving sometimes, especially this year and not just for one group but for everyone,” Jordyn explains, as Karl lost his mom Jacqueline Cruz on Apr. 13, 2020 after a battle with the coronavirus. “Definitely a weird time, but it’s nice that this is working out,” she tells us about her romance with the NBA star.

As her relationship with Karl is going so well, Jordyn’s so excited about her big step as a lead actress. Trigger is “my first lead role in any film and it was a lot of fun to make, it was a lot of sleepless nights, but it was worth it,” she explains. “You got to start somewhere and I really just kind of went for it. I didn’t think twice and it was a lot of fun to make and it was an awesome cast and I am excited for people to see it.”