Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Are A Clone Couple In Matching Swimsuits & More Outfits

The couple that dresses together, stays together. Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ ‘clone couple’ game is on point, so check out the times these two have matched their outfits perfectly.

Normally, when a couple dresses alike, it can be slightly cheesy. However, when it’s Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns, it’s chic. Jordyn was already known as a fashionista with a sharp sense of style before she started dating Karl-Anthony, but don’t discredit the NBA star, who has his own swag when it comes to fashion. Together, these two make a perfectly matched pair – literally. These two raise the bar when it comes to “clone couple.”

Their romance started with them dressing alike. When Jordyn celebrated her 23rd birthday, she did so with a Michael Jordan-themed party aboard a yacht. Not only was it a Jordan-Jordyn bash, but everyone at the party wore Michael Jordan jerseys (he rocked the No. 23 while part of the Chicago Bulls) in honor of her big day. Technically, this might not count as a “clone couple” moment, since Karl-Anthony and Jordyn weren’t officially a couple at the time. Plus, everyone was cloning at this bash, thanks to the dress code. However, the PDA between Jordyn and Karl-Anthony on the boat’s bow proves that they were already suited for each other.

Jordyn made their romance Instagram official on Sept. 26. “I found you, then I found me,” she captioned a shot of them in a warm embrace on a sandy beach. At that moment, not only were they confirming the rumors that they’ve taken their friendship to the next level – but they also did it while wearing matching Versace swimwear. She wore the $575 “Acanthus” print one-piece, while Karl-Antony rocked a pair of the matching $485 men’s swim trunk. There are baby announcements and wedding photos with less coordination than these Instagram snaps. Points to Jordyn and Karl-Anthony.

But, it’s easy to match outfits at theme parties and when you happen to stop by a Versace surf shop while on the way to the beach. What about everyday life? In this case, Karl-Anthony and Jordyn proved that even when they go out for a random date night, they can clone like their middle name was Xerox. While grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu on Oct. 7, the duo wore matching orange outfits. Jordan wore a white bra underneath her orange mesh dress and a black facemask. Karl-Anthony wore a bright orange shirt, black vest and sweatpants, and a bright white mask.

How did these two go from friends to lovers? “Jordyn and Karl got closer, and it just naturally grew into them falling in love,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love, and they just couldn’t hide it anymore. It’s a match made in heaven.” Indeed, it is.