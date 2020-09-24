Jordyn Woods & Rumored NBA Boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns Pack On The PDA At Her Birthday Party

Things appear to be heating up between Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns! They were caught kissing at her birthday bash, and he publicly sent her major love on IG for her big day.

Jordyn Woods turned 23 on Sept. 23, and she celebrated the occasion by spending some time outdoors with friends, followed by a lavish house party at night. One of the guests was NBA star, Karl-Anthony Towns, who’s been romantically linked to Jordyn since earlier this year. In one video from the daytime portion of the party, Jordyn and Karl packed on major PDA while hanging out on a boat.

Karl also posted a photo of himself and the model to his Instagram Story to publicly wish her a happy birthday. “Happy Bday QUEEN,” he wrote. In the pic, his arm is wrapped around Jordyn’s waist and resting firmly on her backside. Jordyn’s sister also posted another photo of the pair, which she captioned, “PARENTS.” OH, and Karl gifted Jordyn a gorgeous Chanel clutch, which she shared a video of on her own Story.

Jordyn and Karl have never confirmed their relationship status, but it seems to be pretty clear that they’re more than friends based on these images and videos! Jordyn previously insisted that she and the NBA star are “just friends,” but they were spotted on various dinner dates this summer, which amped up speculation that they’re dating. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Jordyn has been a source of support for Karl following the death of his mother in April.

Since Jordyn also lost her dad in 2017, she knows what Karl is going through. “She’s trying to help him through a tough time as a friend,” our source explained. “She’s very caring.” Karl’s mother died after being placed in a medically induced coma due to contracting COVID-19.

Jordyn has made quite the occasion of her 23rd birthday. She’s been celebrating all week long leading up to the big day, and has posted several sexy photos of herself in various birthday looks. From bikinis to cutout dresses and more, Jordyn has been slaying the IG feed this week!