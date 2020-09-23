Jordyn Woods Sunbathes In A Bright Orange Bikini As She Celebrates Turning 23 — See Pic

Slay! Jordyn Woods looked absolutely incredible in this tangerine two-piece as she posed with dreamy palm trees behind her.

Jordyn Woods is turning 23 in style! Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF appeared to get away for a tropical vacation to ring in her birthday, stunning in the tangerine-colored “Barbados” two piece by Monday Swimwear ($154). “b—- I am a job,” the influencer captioned the Sept. 22 photo, posing on a pool chair gorgeous palm trees behind her. Jordyn accessorized with the matching “St. Tropez Sarong” ($55), a tweed hat and a $925 pair of Chanel’s logo tweed sandals.

Her 11.6 million followers absolutely loved the bikini photo, commenting “Nah you killing this s— and that’s on period” and “LIBRA SEASON BABY!!! U look bomb.” They can say that again! Others responded to her tongue-in-cheek caption, adding, “Are you hiring,” “I’ll work overtime,” and “24 hr shift for me” — too funny!

She kept the luxury vibes going with a $675 “Barocco” one piece by Versace in another snap from the same day. Jordyn served the camera some serious looks as she lounged in the infinity pool on a matching “Crete de Fleur” inflatable pool float, also by Versace ($250). Can you get anymore bougie? “by the time they realize your worth, you’ll be worth more,” the FRSTPLACE Fitness founder captioned the snap, adding a sparkle emoji. As if her look wasn’t ballin’ enough, she added two of Cartier’s signature “Juste Un Clou” nail bracelets in yellow gold, which retail for $6,300 each.

Jordyn switched things up for another bikini post on Sept. 23! Taking a cue from the Kardashian’s, she embraced the 2000s trend with a glitter blue bikini top and heeled flip-flop sandals. “this is 23,” she captioned the image, posing on a scenic boat. She added a clear, oversized pair of sunglasses, a lime green and turquoise colored skirt as well as an oversized white button down. Showing off her fresh white pedicure and pink nails, Jordyn slayed in the model-worthy vacation photo!

She kicked off her birthday-themed posts on Sept. 21 as she posed in yet another super sexy swimsuit: this time a white-hot one piece with cutouts. “and it ain’t even my birthday yet ..” she wrote, offering the camera a seductive smolder. Adding just a cross necklace and another pair of white Chanel logo slides, Jordyn looked better than ever as she showed off her natural curves and toned tummy.