Jordyn Woods Slays In A Sexy Cutout Dress To Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday Week — See Pic

Is imitation the sincerest form of flattery? Jordyn Woods wore a sexy black cutout dress on the eve of her 23rd birthday that is identical in all but color to one her ex BFF Kylie Jenner donned for her 23rd b-day.

Jordyn Woods must be keeping up with at least one Kar-Jenner following her 2019 cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-partner Tristan Thompson, 29. She seems to have taken a page out of former best friend Kylie Jenner‘s birthday playbook, in both birthday location and in fashion. Jordyn is on a tropical getaway to celebrate turning 23 on Sept. 23. In one Instagram photo, she stood in front of a row of palm fronds while wearing a sexy black cutout dress from Farai London.

In the Sept. 21 photo, Joryn gave a sexy pose while wearing the Farai London Gaia dress in black. The frock features a plunging front that ties around the back of her neck in a self-tie halter strap and a self-tie fastener on the back. The fabric joins the tiny mini-skirt right around her belly-button in a round hoop ring. As a result, her trim, bare waistline was on display, and the short skirt showed off Jordyn’s toned legs.

If the dress looks familiar, its because Kylie already wore it last month in photos she posted her Instagram on Aug. 13. The cosmetics mogul went on a Caribbean getaway to the Turks and Caicos for her Aug. 10 23rd birthday celebrations. The Gaia dress she donned featured a bold color print with bright blue, green, yellow and red swaths that fit in perfectly for being in an island paradise. Jordyn even did the same hand up in her hair pose that Kylie used.

Not only has Kylie rocked the Gaia dress, Megan Thee Stallion, 25, wore the same black Gaia dress as Jordyn on Sept 5. It really is the perfect LBD for showing plenty of bare skin and sexy curves, so no wonder the frock has graced so many famous bodies in such a short amount of time. The company is based in London and Black-owned, and the dress is a steal at just $116. That means real people and not just celebrities can afford it.

Jordyn is definitely in a tropical paradise, as all of her other birthday trip photos have showed her in swimsuits. In a Sept. 22 photo, she donned a black and gold Versace Barocco print one-piece while sitting in a matching pool floatie, as the infinity pool overlooked a white sandy beach and a turquoise sea. Jordyn may not be BFF’s with Kylie anymore, but she sure is keeping up with her same luxurious lifestyle.