Jordyn Woods Slays In Sexy Red Bikini To Kick Off 23rd Birthday Week & 4 More Of Her Hottest Swimsuit Looks

Jordyn Woods is getting the party started early! She kicked off 23 early by rocking a red bikini, easily one of her sexiest yet. But these four other looks are definitely in the running.

Jordyn Woods‘ 23rd year is going to be red hot! The model kicked off her birthday festivities a few days early, showing off her lavish, bedazzled party goodies on Instagram. Her birthday party is sports-themed, and her jersey number is 23, of course! In her September 21 Instagram post, Jordyn revealed that her home was filled with red and black balloons, red roses, and tons of glitter. She’s saving her custom jersey for the birthday party, it appears, as she was decked out in a supremely sexy outfit: a black bucket hat and a bright red bikini.

But this, of course, is just one of Jordyn’s hottest swimsuit photos. Her Instagram feed is filled to the brim with gorgeous shots of herself rocking bikinis and one-piece bathing suits. Here’s just a few of her greatest swimsuit pics:

Cowgirl Vibes

Jordyn rang in September by slipping into a cow-print string bikini featuring a triangle top and high-cut bottoms. The unique bikini really showcased her incredible figure and was the basis for a bigger, chicer outfit. She paired the two-piece with a cropped, sheer blouse and an oversized sunhat for the perfect poolside ensemble.

Pretty in Peach

Jordyn struck a Little Mermaid-esque pose during a trip to the pool in April, wearing the prettiest peach bikini. The triangle top featured a wide halter neck and full bottoms to give her a little more coverage than her usual poolside favorites. She kept things fresh by rocking a fancy watch and a trucker hat while sunning herself.

White Hot

Jordyn had the “white” in “red, white, and blue” covered on the Fourth of July when she slipped into the sexist one-piece swimsuit. The low-cut number was cinched at the waist tightly, and cut extremely high. Though she didn’t show the backside, it was clear that her one-piece was a thong! She accessorized with glittery sunglasses to give her look a vintage Hollywood feel.

Lovely in Lime

Jordyn’s vacation to Abu Dhabi with her family in March got unintentionally extended when flights shut down at the start of the pandemic. But she was hardly bothered. She got to lounge in the ocean while wearing gorgeous swimsuits for a few more days. This electric lime two-piece with a shelf top was definitely one of her best.