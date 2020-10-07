See Pics
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods stepped out for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, sporting near-matching orange ensembles for their night out as their romance continues to blossom!

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are putting their love on display for the whole world to see! The newly-minted couple was spotted out during the evening of October 6, enjoying a romantic, intimate dinner at Nobu Malibu in the picturesque California town. The couple really showed how close they’ve gotten — even down to coordinating their outfits!

The stunning 23-year-old model wore a skintight, sheer orange dress, while her Minnesota Timberwolves basketball BF, 24, wore an orange T-shirt and black vest with black pants. The couple also sported face masks, adhering to safety protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jordyn and Karl-Anthony appeared to be totally at ease with one another, ever since they took their relationship to the next level.

The two have been good friends for quite some time, but recently their friendship completely blossomed into a beautiful romance. “Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed [in April], she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” a source close to the gorgeous model shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, referencing how Jordyn lost her own father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017.

“Jordyn and Karl got closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love. They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore,” the source continued, adding that Jordyn and Karl-Anthony’s relationship is “a match made in heaven.”

The couple’s relationship is still quite fresh, but they seem to be truly smitten with one another. Jordyn and Karl-Anthony went Instagram official on September 26, when Jordyn took to Instagram sharing a slew of photos featuring the young lovebirds at the beach. Coincidentally, the couple went for a matching look this time around as well! Jordyn wore a Versace one-piece, while Karl-Anthony wore swim trunks with the exact same pattern.

Throughout the photos, the couple looked incredibly in love, embracing one another and radiating total adoration. After everything they each have been through, fans are so happy to see this couple’s relationship flourishing before their eyes. We cannot wait to see more of them as their romance continues to blossom!