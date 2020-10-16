Jordyn Woods Rocks Sheer Pink Dress & Cozies Up To BF Karl-Anthony Towns At PLT Launch

was decked out inon Thursday night for the launch event of her sexy PLT capsule collection. The model, 23, donned a long, sheer pink dress with leopard print for a celebratory dinner at Petit Restaurant in West Hollywood. She stepped out in a pair of silver jeweled heels that wrapped around her ankles. Jordyn, who carried a small silver purse, entered the restaurant with a black face mask that read PrettyLittleThing x Jordyn Woods.

She was joined by her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns , who rocked a pair of Nike x Travis Scott SB Dunk low-top sneakers. — The unique skate shoes, that feature an array of materials and prints, retail up to $2900. The new couple posed for photos together in front of a gorgeous poster of Jordyn modeling her “quarantine” capsule collection. And, the lovebirds weren’t shy about flaunting PDA for the cameras. At one point, Karl wrapped his arms around Jordyn while they shared a sweet kiss and a few laughs. The couple, who just recently began sharing cozy photos with each other, have been inseparable since the summer.

Jordyn and Karl went public with their romance following her 23rd birthday trip to Mexico in late September. She took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair on a beach with the caption: “I found you, then I found me.” Karl shared the same photo to his Instagram, along with a number of cuddly beach snaps, with the caption: “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.”

As for her lavish birthday celebration, Jordyn, Karl and her close friends enjoyed a Michael Jordan-themed party on a yacht. The model took to Instagram to show off a number of designer presents Karl gifted her — an orange ostrich Hermès Birkin bag, a second Birkin in orange leather, a bedazzled Chanel purse and a signed Michael Jordan jersey. No big deal.

Before they confirmed the relationship, Jordyn and Karl were photographed numerous times together throughout the summer — despite the model’s previous claim that they were “just friends.” One outing even included her little sister Jodie Woods.

HollywoodLife learned that Jordyn and Karl were very close friends before they decided to take their relationship to a romantic level. And, things are getting pretty serious between the two. “Karl and Jordyn were friends for a long time before they started dating, so they have a very strong foundation. He feels like she’s been there for him through his toughest times,” a source close to Karl told us. “Karl’s not only close to Jordyn, but he’s close to her entire family too. His family loves her too. He’s very serious about her and actually a lot of his friends are betting that he will eventually propose.”