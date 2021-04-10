Shop The Cutest Crop Tops Inspired By Celebrity Fashionistas Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin

Get ahead of the game! Start building your Spring 2021 wardrobe now with the cutest crop tops inspired by Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner’s wardrobes.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin‘s are the queens of crop tops, but they can share that title with you. It’s time to put that crown on, because spring — AKA, crop top shopping season — arrives in just a few weeks. They’re a must in your spring wardrobe, given how versatile crop tops are: just look at Kendall and Hailey. Whether they’re rocking a graphic or sporty crop top to wear to a fitness class, or a dressy and sexier one to wear for a night out on the town, Kendall and Hailey prove that crop tops are adaptable for nearly any fashion situation.

You can see one of our favorite and more dressed up versions of the crop top on Kendall and Hailey when the besties wore them out for dinner in Malibu, California on July 19, 2020. Hailey rocked a white, midriff-baring Christopher Esber dress, paired with a green Bottega Veneta shoulder bag for a pop of color. She sported jewelry, including short and medium Herringbone chain necklaces, and strutted into Nobu wearing a pair of Femme Vignette tweed mules. Kendall, who looked equally stylish, stunned in a Steele cropped tank, a Mozh Mozh crochet mini skirt, and Staud ‘Audrey’ sandals. She slung a By Far Amber bag over her shoulder for the occasion.

Just like you can dress up crop tops, you can dress them down for daytime looks too. Just look at Kendall and Hailey above: both wore little, neutral-toned crop tops with clean-cut pants that prevented their statement pieces (neon orange heels, a Gucci purse) from overwhelming the outfit.

We haven’t forgotten about graphic cropped tees! Hailey is seen wearing one below with a sporty logo and American flag motif. These types of cropped tees are the ideal complement to a pair of high-waisted jeans (just like the jeans the Bare Minerals ambassador wore for her picnic in Sept. 2020 below).

Think crop tops can mostly be worn when going out with friends? Think again! The crop top is a handy staple to have in your workout wardrobe as well. Hailey and Kendall always makes athleisure look chic and often incorporate their crop tops into their fitness outfits. Just take a look at the photo below. Kendall threw a cropped cardigan over her Set Active sports bra and leggings set, while Hailey wore a triangle-shaped bralette (which we could imagine her wearing at a day club) with her black leggings.

From Hailey and Kendall to many more celebs, crop tops have become an essential wardrobe piece that they never get sick of! Want to rock the trend yourself? We’ve got you covered and pulled together eight adorable crop tops that are perfect for any occasion. Shop the pieces below!

1. HZH Short Yoga Dance Athletic Tank Crop

Less is more, a mantra that Kendall and Hailey know all too well. While they may be multi-millionaires, the BFFs know the fashion impact a simple cropped tank top can hold — just take a look at the second photo of the models above. A neutral-toned one can be layered with just about anything (leather jackets, a shearling-lined coat, the list goes on) and accessorized with any piece of jewelry (silver, gold, you know the drill). Kendall especially loves crewneck cropped tank tops, so we found a pack of three, made of super soft cotton and spandex! $21, amazon.com

2. Mizoci Women’s Sexy Ruched Tie Up Crop Top

Need a designated dinner crop top, just like the one Hailey wore out in Malibu? This long-sleeved crop top featuring a sexy strap and cutout on the front will make you feel like any celebrity snapping glam photos for their Instagram Story while nibbling on sushi. This slinky top — made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex — is especially loved on Amazon, where people have left over 1,500 reviews! $17, amazon.com

3. Drawstring Side Ruched Crop Top

Ruched detailing is another popular trend happening among crop tops (for proof, check out Hailey’s dinner look above). Right now in particular, though, it’s all about ruches on the sides. The ruche instantly upgrades a plain ol’ tank top, thus adding an element of posh (and a dash of Y2K) to your outfit. We picked out this olive green top because it fits the chic minimalist aesthetic so well with a dainty gold chain necklace, hoop earrings and a mini baguette bag (just like the one the model is wearing below). $17, amazon.com

4. Deconstructed Cropped Tank Top

Deconstructed tops — AKA, tops with unique cutouts and a generally more artsy aesthetic — are having a big moment in 2021. It’s the perfect top if you’re looking to stand out from the sea of crop tops. Here’s one that fits the bill with a strappy design unique from most cropped tank tops, featuring O-rings for an extra sleek look. We especially love this top because it comes from PrettyLittleThing’s “PT Shape” line, which says that it comes with a “few figure and curve enhancing tweaks to give you the perfect fit.” It’s also currently 33 percent off! $20, prettylittlething.com

5. Graphic Print Crop Top

For a more casual spring day, you’ll want a shirt that’s still cute enough for an impromptu Instagram photo shoot. This long-sleeved crop top is ideal for such days, featuring a soft jersey fabric that’ll feel smooth against your skin, while also sporting a vintage print that looks sweet yet indie. A lettuce hem — a leftover trend from the 2000’s that has been rebooted for the 2020’s — also has that sweet, nostalgic vibe that’ll sync up with your pastel clothes and makeup. $29, asos.com

6. Crisscross Halter Neck Cutout Top

As Miranda Priestly would say in The Devil Wears Prada, “Florals, in spring? Groundbreaking.” So why not try out a different print this spring while you’re building your crop top wardrobe: paisley. It’s a cousin of the flowery prints that seem to take over all of our clothes in spring time. The “I’m about to sip some champagne on a yacht” aesthetic is also very in style right now, which this vacation-ready halter crop top falls right under. Can’t you imagine Kendall and Hailey rocking this little piece while roaming a cobblestone street in Portofino? $7, amazon.com

7. Contrast Stitch Crop Top

Continuing on this theme of yachting attire, he’s a top that looks like a bikini top…but isn’t! This is actually just a sexy halter top featuring criss-crop tops and a peekaboo, perfect for a sunny brunch (or a ride on a boat, of course). This can be paired with flared bottoms, abstract print pants, a billowing skirt…the list goes on! Hailey also rocks many itty-bitty crop tops that are esesntially bralettes (as evidenced in the photos above), we could imagine herself in this cropped tank. $17, amazon.com

8. Workout Crop Top

With vaccinations rolling out, group workouts may become a reality soon. That means we’ll be trading our ratty old gym shirts for more presentable workout tops. Here’s a workout crop top featuring criss-cross straps, making you look as though you’re a graceful ballerina in training. You can also take a cue from Kendall and Hailey and wear your workout top as a normal top, too: just pair this top with black leggings and jewelry, or a tennis skirt. $14, amazon.com