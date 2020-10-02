Sofia Richie & Jaden Smith Reunite For Dinner With Friends 3 Weeks After Flirty Beach Hangout

Sofia Richie & Jaden Smith hung out at a celeb hotspot while her ex, Scott Disick, wined and dined a mystery woman close by.

What an interesting night! Sofia Richie & Jaden Smith, who have been making fans guess about their relationship status for weeks now, were once again spotted out and about with one another on October 1. They reunited for dinner with a bunch of pals at Delilah in West Hollywood where the supermodel kept it cute and casual in a black jacket, black pants and fresh kicks. Jaden, meanwhile, was seen roaming right by her in a colorful jacket and faded jeans where both parties involved sported face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile her famous ex Scott Disick, 37, wasn’t too far from where they were as he hit up Nobu with a gorgeous brunette that same evening! They exited the space together but showed no signs of PDA or anything romantic. The mystery gal, however, did show up and show out for their fun evening as she rocked a barely there ensemble with her midriff exposed.

So does this mean that Sofia & Scott have found other people shortly after they split for the second time earlier this summer? Sofia’s outings with Jaden, especially the one where they acted all flirty with one another at the beach in Malibu in early September, have caused some to think that their romance has rekindled many years after they were first an item in 2012.

“Sofia and Jaden have known each other for years, so it’s no surprise to see them hanging out,” a source close to them told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s a big group of them that all grew up together, and they’ve been hanging out for years,” the insider said, naming Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] as being part of their inner circle. “They’re all really close and their parents all know each other very well, too.”

“They love to laugh off these kinds of rumors, especially Sofia,” the insider also noted about their speculation while adding that she, “loves to do these kinds of things when the paparazzi are around, so she probably played it up for that.”