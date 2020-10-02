5 Things
Bella Banos: 5 Things To Know About Model, 24, Spotted On DInner Date With Scott Disick, 37

Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2019
Scott Disick was spotted on a romantic dinner date with a beautiful young mystery woman. The two were spotted walking out of celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu.
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick go car shopping at Scott's dealership Calabasas Luxury Motorcars while filming 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in Calabasas.
Scott Disick takes Sofia Richie and the kids for lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu and the kids seem to be enjoying their time!
Gorgeous model Bella Banos was just spotted out with recently single Scott Disick but these two have history with each other that apparently began many years ago!

Scott Disick, 37, raised some eyebrows when the KUWTK star and a beautiful woman were seen leaving Nobu in Los Angeles on October 1 only weeks after he and ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22, split for the 2nd time. It didn’t take long for people to figure out that the stunning lady he was with was model Bella Banos! The 24-year-old and him have some apparent history together as they first sparked dating rumors way back in 2017.

Scott Disick Bella Banos
Scott Disick & Bella Banos leave Hollywood hotspot.

Here are five more things you should know about Scott’s mystery gal. 

1: That Model Life. The brunette stunner previously worked with global modeling company Next Management and according to her profile is currently with talent and literary agency Innovative Artists. She, like many celebs, are also bicoastal as she’s based in New York City and Los Angeles.

2: YouTube Star. Bella has her own YouTube page that she began during quarantine earlier this year. The videos that are featured  include a modeling tips Q&A and her burning some calories during a mini-beach workout.

3: Bella & Scott’s Alleged Past. Bella, or “Baby Bells” as she refers to herself on her Instagram page, claimed she joined the Flip It Like Disick star for his Costa Rican vacation three years ago. She even alleged that Scott invited her to the very same hotel where his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and her family were filming KUWTK. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I Love You'”, she claimed in an interview around that time.

Bella Banos
Bella Banos.

4: Social Media Star. Bella has done a great job at growing her social media following which is nearly at 80,000 fans. It doesn’t hurt that she’s drop dead gorgeous to look at as she constantly posts a ton of pics of her in a variety of sexy outfits.

5: Follow, Don’t Follow. Scott and Bella interestingly enough don’t follow each other on Instagram as of October 2. She does, however, follow Kylie and Kendall Jenner but they don’t follow her back. Someone who does though? Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga.