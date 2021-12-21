See Pics

Scott Disick, 38, Reunites With Bikini-Clad Model Bella Banos, 25, During Caribbean Vacation — Photos

Scott Disick is reuniting with his model fling, Bella Banos, 25, in St. Barts for a sexy stroll on the beach. See the photos here!

Scott Disick, 38, is stepping out with another model! This time it’s Bella Banos, 25, the influencer to whom he was previously linked in 2017. The reality star and model were spotted taking a stroll together on the beach in the French-speaking Caribbean island of St. Barts on Dec. 21, with Bella sporting a lime green string bikini and Scott wearing black shorts and a printed button up shirt. The pair looked happy as they walked along the tropical locale, although it’s still unclear if they’re enjoying a vacation fling or seriously dating.

Scott was initially linked to Bella back in 2017 and was later seen out with her in October 2020 after splitting from Sofia Richie. Bella, or “Baby Bells” as she refers to herself on her Instagram page, claimed she joined the Flip It Like Disick star for his Costa Rican vacation four years ago. She also alleged that Scott invited her to the very same hotel where his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and her family were filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,'” she claimed in an interview around that time.

Scott is known to date younger models. After splitting from Kourtney in 2017, he began a romance with model and Lionel Richie‘s daughter, Sofia. The pair started dating during the summer of 2017 and confirmed their relationship in September. Although the two received criticism for their 15-year age difference, they were able to weather the scrutiny together. By May 2020, however, they went their separate ways.

Two months after he officially split from Sofia, Scott was spotted partying with Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, during Halloween. By Nov. 2020, the pair started going on dinner dates and were seen out together on many occasions, including romantic walks on the beach. They split in September this year, and, in addition to his getaway with Bella, Scott has also been seen with 20-year-old influencer Elizabeth Grace Lindley.