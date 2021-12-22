5 Things

Bella Banos: 5 Things To Know About Woman Vacationing With Scott Disick In St. Barts

Scott Disick is seen leaving Nobu Malibu with Bella Banos after having dinner. 02 Oct 2020
and

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was spotted vacationing with model and influencer just ahead of the holidays.

Scott Disick, 39, reunited with model Bella Banos, 25, while he was vacationing in St. Barts on Tuesday December 21. The KUWTK star and influencer were spotted walking along the beach in St. Barts together, while Bella looked stunning in a bright yellow bikini. While nothing is definite, Scott and Bella do have a bit of past together, and anything’s possible. Here are five more things you should know about Scott’s mystery gal!

Scott was spotted relaxing on the beach with Bella. (AbacaPress/SplashNews)

1. Bella is a model

The brunette stunner previously worked with global modeling company Next Management. Bella has tagged The Dragons Management, Select Model Miami, and Innovative Artists in her Instagram bio. Bella often shares the photos that she poses for on Instagram (along with some more personal glances into her life that she takes herself). Some of her recent work includes being featured in one photo for Harper’s Bazaar in November 2021, and she was also photographed for Maxim Mexico in January 2021.

2. She was a YouTuber

Bella has her own YouTube Channel that she began during quarantine in early 2020. The videos that are featured  include a modeling tips Q&A and her burning some calories during a mini-beach workout. She’s also filmed a number of vlog-style videos, giving fans a glimpse in her everyday life. Unfortunately, it seems like she’s abandoned the YouTube career, and she hasn’t posted any content since December 2020.

Scott and Bella were spotted walking along the beach in St. Barts. (AbacaPress/SplashNews)

3. Bella and Scott allegedly have a past

Bella, or “Baby Bells” as she refers to herself on her Instagram page is a Flip It Like Disick alum, and the two were linked as early as 2017, as reported by DailyMail. She even alleged that Scott invited her to the very same hotel where his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her family were filming KUWTK. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I Love You'”, she claimed in an interview around that time. When she was mentioned in a KUWTK promo, the model was allegedly “horrified,” when their vacation was discussed, a source told Extra. “So she went as a friend to be there for him. He also told her that she wouldn’t be mentioned in the show, and then she sees the promo and all of a sudden she’s a part of Scott’s storyline? Not cool,” the source told Extra. Scott had been seen out and about with Bella, shortly after he split up from Sofia Richie in October 2020.

4. She’s a social media star

Bella has done a great job at growing her social media following which has over 80,000 fans, many more than her YouTube Channel, which only has 310 subscribers. It doesn’t hurt that she’s drop dead gorgeous to look at as she constantly posts a ton of pics of her in a variety of sexy outfits.

5. Bella’s worked as a model since she was a child

In a Q&A on her YouTube Channel, Bella answered the questions that most of her fans ask in a May 2020 video. Other than opening up about her quarantine workout routine and skincare practices, she admitted that she got into modeling when she was 8-years-old. She shared some of her early work. She shared that she’d gotten scouted while out with her cousins in New York City as a child. “I’ve been modeling and acting, pretty much, ever since then,” she said in the video.