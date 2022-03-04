See Pics

Scott Disick Cozies Up To Holly Scarfone At Paris Nightclub: See Photos Of Their PDA

Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2019
Scott Disick arrives at Boum Boum night club in Paris with new girlfriend Chaney Jones. 03 Mar 2022 Pictured: Scott Disick , Chaney Jones. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA834101_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Paris, FRANCE - Scott Disick and his new girl Holly Scarfone look smitten at a 1 OAK night at club Boum Boum in Paris. Pictured: Scott Disick and Holly Scarfone BACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Paris, FRANCE - Scott Disick and his new girl Holly Scarfone look smitten at a 1 OAK night at club Boum Boum in Paris. Pictured: Scott Disick and Holly Scarfone
Things are heating up between Scott Disick & his new 23-year-old flame, Holly Scarfone. See photos of their Paris PDA!

Voulez-vous couchez avec moi ce soir? Scott Disick, 38, is wasting no time getting cozy with his new 23-year-old flame Holly Scarfone. After the pair were spotted at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 25, they jetted off to Paris and hit up the Boum Boum night club and packed on the PDA in the City of Lights in the process! Photos of the pair show them having a great time amid the Parisian crowds as they partied it up and got closer and closer as the night went on.

Holly Scarfone, Scott Disick
Holly Scarfone & Scott Disick get close at the Boom Boom nightclub in Paris (Best Image / BACKGRID).

In photos captured of the duo entering the establishment, Holly was seen wearing a long black dress with thin beige straps, pairing the look with matching color strappy heels. Scott, for his part, sported a dark olive bomber jacket with a dark brown fur collar, wearing all black to go with it.

Holly Scarfone, Scott Disick
Holly Scarfone & Scott Disick pack on the PDA in Paris (Best Image / BACKGRID).

So who is Holly Scarfone? The Canadian native joined the popular Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle for season 3 and was linked to fellow contestant Nathan Sloan. Although born in Canada, she lives in the U.S. and graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado. Holly’s also garnered a pretty impressive Instagram following, also working as a model and influencer on the platform and looking … well … a lot like a certain other famous reality star whom Scott knows very well.

Ever since his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, became engaged to Blink 182 rocker, Travis Barker, 46, Scott has been spotted with a bevy of beautiful models. For a few weeks, Scott spent a lot of time with 24-year-old model Hana Cross — leading many to believe that the two were getting serious. A friend of Scott’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, however, that the reality star will likely never get serious about a new love interest until he gets over Kourtney completely. “He just wants someone to fill the void in his heart left by Kourtney, which is never going to happen,” the source insisted.