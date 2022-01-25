Scott Disick’s Dating ‘Pretty Models’ To ‘Fill The Void In His Heart’ Left By Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick’s pals think that he needs to change up his dating strategy to get over his happily engaged ex, Kourtney Kardashian!



Scott Disick, 38, has been spotted with a bevy of beautiful models over the past couple of months since his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, became engaged to Blink 182 rocker, Travis Barker, 46. For the past couple of weeks, Scott has been spending a lot of time with 24-year-old model, Hana Cross — leading many to believe that the two are getting serious. A friend of Scott’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, however, that he will never truly be able to get into a super serious relationship until he gets over Kourtney! “He just wants someone to fill the void in his heart left by Kourtney, which is never going to happen,” the source insisted.

“Scott wants to always have the young pretty model and that is great. The problem with Scott, though, is that he doesn’t even know what he is looking for,” the friend said. As fans of Lord Disick know, following his final split with Kourtney — who he shares three kids with, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign, 7 — Scott dated Sofia Richie, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20. Scott’s friends believe he needs to aim older when dating again. “If Scott does get into a serious relationship, his friends feel that it needs to be someone more his own age who is looking for the same things that he is looking for,” the pal said. “He is not getting any younger and he needs to accept that.”

On Friday, Jan. 21, Scott was seen having another romantic dinner with Hana at Nobu in Malibu. “Scott has been spending time with Hana off and on for the past few months. She’s absolutely his type and he’s obviously attracted to her,” the source told us. Two nights after Scott and Hana’s Nobu sighting, she was seen holding hands with Presely Gerber, 22, in West Hollywood, Calif. This did not seem to be a dealbreaker for Scott. “Scott knows about Hana and Presely Gerber, of course. You cannot date someone famous and not hear if they are holding hands with someone else that is famous,” the source said.

So, what is next for Scott and Hana? A separate source told us that it is unlikely they are headed towards a committed relationship and they are likely just having fun. “Scott has been spending time with Hana off and on for the past few months. She’s absolutely his type and he’s obviously attracted to her. Scott is definitely into her, but he’s not sure he sees anything long term,” the source revealed. “He’s not particularly interested in settling down, or even finding the right person, necessarily. He’s spent a lot of his time over the past few years in a committed relationship and he’s just not sure it’s what he’s looking for right now.”