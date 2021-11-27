See Pics

Scott Disick Leaves Nobu With Ex Christine Burke After Thanksgiving — Photos

Scott Disick Christine Burke
Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2019
Malibu, CA - Scott Disick and a mystery woman leave a dinner date at Nobu and return to Scott's ride. Scott keeps his head low and the mystery brunette throws a shirt over her face in an attempt to hide from the cameras.
West Hollywood, CA - "Ladies man" Scott Disick reunites with Ex-Girlfriend Christine Burke while out in West Hollywood! The 2 were spotted together while out with influencer friend Sergio Ferias. Scott and the Kendall Jenner look-alike dated back in 2016, when she was only 20 and he was 32. Scott was seen out on a dinner date with Hana Cross last week at Nobu.
Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with his new/old flame Christine Burke, almost a week after they enjoyed a night out together in West Hollywood.

Scott Disick stepped out with his ex Christine Burke once again, adding fuel to the rumors that the pair are back on! The former flames, who have dated on and off since 2016, were spotted leaving a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu the day after Thanksgiving. Scott, 38, kept it casual in a black bomber jacket, pants and baseball hat, while the 25-year-old model followed suit in a a white tank top, sweater and faded jeans. They appeared to be enjoying themselves as they walked alongside each other while exiting the celebrity hot spot.

Scott Disick Christine Burke
Scott Disick and Christine Burke were spotted leaving Nobu together in Malibu on November 26, 2021. (BACKGRID)

The outing comes after the duo were spotting hitting the town in West Hollywood earlier this month. But Scott doesn’t appear to be settling down just yet after his split from Amelia Hamlin, as he was also seen hanging out with Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex Hana Cross, 23, on Nov. 9. And last month, the father-of-three was photographed with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

Scott definitely seems to be having fun with his new single status, even in the midst of his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s whirlwind engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. “Scott is handling this situation as best as he knows how,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s feelings on Kourtney and Travis’ engagement. “As much as Scott knows that Kourtney will always be in his life, it’s not the same as it was last year. After Scott and Sofia [Richie] broke up, he was closer than he’s been with Kourtney in a long time and a big part of him thought a reconciliation was a possibility.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup

Scott and Kourtney even kept it drama-free during their awkward reunion on Nov. 5 at Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday party, which was being filmed by Hulu for the family’s upcoming show. “Scott was there at the same time as Kourtney and Travis at Kris Jenner’s birthday party, but he did not stay for long after they arrived,” a source revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. “Hulu cameras were filming the whole thing and this will absolutely be used on the show. Regardless of how they feel about each other, Kourtney and Scott know that they have a job to do at the end of the day.”

The former couple have had an on-again/off-again relationship since 2006, but split for good in 2015. They share three children together, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.