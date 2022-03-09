Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Holly Scarfone’s Sexy New Lingerie Photo

Holly Scarfone may have just shared a solo lingerie shot of herself in Paris, but Scott Disick made sure fans knew he was very much there with his new 23-year-old flame.

Scott Disick, 38, and Holly Scarfone, his 23-year-old new model girlfriend, definitely had the time of their lives while vacationing in Paris! Holly, who was spotted multiple times with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, recently posted a sexy lingerie shot to her Instagram with a view of the Eiffel Tower in the background. Scott was quick to comment on her pic, writing, “Where is my photo credit?” in the comments.

Scott and Holly, who were initially seen with on two separate dates in L.A. recently, were then photographed being very hands-on with each other at a Boum Boum nightclub in Paris, France. Don’t expect “The Lord” to settle down anytime soon, however, as a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he “is not looking for anything serious” with either of them – these women are simply “beautiful distractions” to take his mind off of the upcoming wedding between Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46.

“Scott doesn’t know what he wants right now. There is a connection with Holly, and she is quite easy to be around, but Scott likes being around any woman right now that can help him take his mind of Kourtney and Travis,” the source told us. “The same thing goes for anyone else Scott is seen on dates with, including Pia Mia.” HollywoodLife spoke to another one of Scott’s pals, who insisted that “Scott isn’t looking to settle down right now. After his past letdowns, Scott feels like it would have to take someone incredibly special to make him want to commit to a romantic relationship.”

Scott has not been committed to anyone since ending his 11-month relationship in September 2021 with Amelia Hamlin, 20. Before that, Scott was in a serious relationship with Sofia Richie, 23, for three years, which ended in July 2020. Towards the end of Scott and Amelia’s relationship, Kourtney – who is the mother to Scott’s three kids, Mason Disick 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7 – started getting very serious with Travis, and the two became engaged in October 2021. After Kourtney’s engagement, Scott went out on dates with several beautiful women, but nothing materialized from these dates. According to the source, “Scott has not been in the best place since Kourtney and Travis got engaged and his friends are concerned. Although everyone was relieved that Scott did not overreact to Kourtney’s engagement, it is really starting to take a toll on Scott’s happiness.”