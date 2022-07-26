Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Never Before Seen Pics From Courthouse Wedding For MJ’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian had a special birthday message for her grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, as she celebrated turning 88, on Tuesday, July 26. Kourtney, 43, posted a bunch of previously unreleased photos from her courthouse marriage to Travis Barker, 46, back in May, while thanking MJ for being one of the only guests in attendance when they said their “I do’s.”

Besides showing Travis and Kourtney in their respectively black and white outfits during their wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, MJ was also there to stand by her granddaughter’s side. Kris Jenner’s mom MJ sported an all-black outfit with a turtleneck under a blazer and dangling pearl necklaces. In another photo, they could be seen going to a restaurant afterwards and raising champagne glasses together, presumably after the ceremony. Travis’ dad Randy was also there in a gray suit.

In the caption, Kourtney wished her a happy birthday and showed how glad she was that she got to be there for her and Travis’ special day. “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ,” she wrote. “So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids: The Famous Couple & Their Blended Family Westlake Village, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a casual lunch and coffee with her son Reign at JOi Café in Westlake Village. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After Travis and Kourt said their “I do’s” in the courthouse ceremony, the couple shared a bunch of photos from them legally getting married on their Instagrams. In one of the black-and-white photos, the pair were standing with MJ and Randy as they prepared to drive off in their vintage Cadillac convertible.

While the couple later had an extravagant wedding ceremony in Italy filled with friends and family, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively why Kourtney wanted MJ at the California ceremony. “When Kourtney wanted to have this wedding to make it official, MJ was the one she went to for advice. She wanted it super small and intimate and told MJ that she only wanted her there,” the insider said. Another source revealed that it was incredibly important for her to be there, after spending so much time away from the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now that she’s been out of isolation, Kourtney knew she wanted MJ to play a special role in her life,” they explained.