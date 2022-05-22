Reign Disick, 7, Is So Cute As Ring Bearer At Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding: Photos

The wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, in Italy turned out to be a huge family affair. Although there were so many adorable moments at the wedding, one of the cutest and most memorable, by far, was seeing Kourtney’s seven-year-old son, Reign Disick, bring his mom and his new stepdad their wedding bands! Reign looked a bit nervous carrying the rings, which were placed on top of a white pillow.

He was dressed to the nine’s, too! Wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket, black bow tie on top of a white shirt, accompanied by black shorts, black high socks, and black shoes, the youngest of Kourtney’s kids looked so grown up.

Reign had all of his siblings with him, too! As HollywoodLife reported, Scott Disick, 38, who is the father of Kourtney’s other two children, Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9 – was not in attendance. However, all three of the former couple’s kids were. In addition, Travis’s children were both at the wedding– son Landon, 18, and a daughter Alabama, 16. With all five of Kravis’s kids at the event, it was a full family affair.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids: The Famous Couple & Their Blended Family Portofino, ITALY - A newly wedded Kourtney Kardashian dazzles in a unique black mini wedding dress while walking with hubby Travis Barker and son Reign in Portofino, Italy.

The lavish ceremony was the third wedding for Kourtney and Travis. The superstar couple officially tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, where only Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’s father were in attendance. They also eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3 following Travis’ performance at the show. However, that wedding, which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was not deemed official, as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.

The trifecta of nuptials comes after Kourtney and Travis took their relationship from platonic to romantic back in 2020. A year later, Travis popped the question to Kourtney on a gorgeous beach. Since then, they have been trying to add a new family member to the mix, with a recent episode of The Kardashians showing the couple in the aftermath of unsuccessful embryo fertilization. However, Kourt and Travis aren’t giving up on having a little one to call their own anytime soon.