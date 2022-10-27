‘The Kardashians’: Kourtney Reveals She Was A Drunk ‘Slob Kabob’ & ‘Blacked Out’ At Vegas Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian admittedly had a whole lot of tequila on the night she married Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April. The Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians featured Kourtney and Travis telling her pal, Simon Huck, about the wedding as they got ready for a photo shoot. “We looked up cute little chapels,” Kourtney explained. “It was the only one open at that hour. Nobody was around.” The only other people in attendance for the wedding were Travis’ security team, manager and drum tech, who also happened to be a photographer and could take pictures for the pair.

“I blacked out,” Kourtney admitted when Simon asked her if she walked down the aisle. “I actually don’t remember it.” In a confessional, she revealed that she knew she wanted to be married by an Elvis impersonator, but she had zero recollection of his involvement. “I didn’t even remember Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle,” Kourtney laughed. “I don’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

Kourtney did remember, though, that ‘Elvis’ kept calling her Khloe [Kardashian] instead of Kourtney when he was conducting the wedding. “When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, ‘I Khloe, take thee Travis,'” she shared. “I just lost my mind. I fell straight to the floor and we couldn’t get up.” While showing Simon a video of the wedding, Kourtney pointed out that she was “slurring” her words because of how much she had to drink.

“I did throw up after and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants and had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo,” she admitted. “I was a hot slob kabob.” However, she also declared it was the “most fun,” and Travis added, “If that’s anything like our real wedding, I’ll be really stoked. It was awesome and so fun.”

Unfortunately, Kourt and Travis weren’t legally married after their Vegas wedding. It wasn’t until they tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May that their union was actually made official. “We did try to get a license [in Vegas], but they wouldn’t give us the certificate,” Kourtney explained. “It was 2 a.m. I’m sure we probably could’ve gotten the license the next day, but what could be a more fun night in Vegas? I am truly living my best life. Don’t let anyone tell you any different.”

Later on in the episode, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner discussed the wedding. “It’s not real,” Kim said. “We’ve all done it once in our lives.” Kim, of course, was referring to the fact that she eloped with Damon Thomas in Las Vegas when she was 19 years old in 2000. The marriage lasted just three years and actually was legal, though. “It’s not real,” she added, later on. “I mean, it’s fun. I think they would have gotten a permit if they could have. What does it really matter?”

Kris, for one, was happy that Kourtney waited to legally tie the knot, though. “She was drunk as a skunk, laying on the floor, throwing up!” she pointed out. “Who wants to get married like that?” Kim had a hilarious response, though, firing back, “Who doesn’t!?”