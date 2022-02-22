Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Past Marriages In First ‘Kardashians’ Trailer — Watch

‘KUWTK’ may be over, but the KarJenner family’s journey on TV isn’t. The first trailer for the family’s new show ‘The Kardashians’ dropped on February 22.

The KarJenners are bringing us back inside their lives in the new Hulu series The Kardashians. In the first trailer, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get engaged. The entire family is there to watch this romantic moment go down. Kris Jenner even bursts into tears. “This makes me so happy,” she cries.

can you believe? #TheKardashians premieres april 14th on @hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/bUjooSH1Sv — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) February 22, 2022

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to roast herself at the table. “She’s never had a reaction like that for me, and it’s happened, like, a few times,” Kim says referring to her past 3 marriages to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West. Travis gets a laugh out of Kim’s joke.

After 20 epic and drama-filled seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end in June 2021. Thankfully, we already knew we’d be getting new KarJenner content, this time on Hulu. The KarJenners struck a deal to “create global content” that will be streamed exclusively on Hulu after kickstarting their reality careers on E!

The latest teaser for The Kardashians dropped on February 7 and revealed the show would premiere on April 14. The sisters are all in glass boxes until Kendall shatters the glass by tapping her finger. “All the walls will be shattered,” the tagline read.

The first teaser trailer for the show was released on New Year’s Eve. The teaser showcased Kim, Kylie, Kylie, Kourtney, Kendall, Khloe, and Kris. “New year, new show, new beginnings. are you ready to get closer than ever before?” the caption read on the show’s Instagram page.

Shortly before the official trailer dropped, Hulu released gorgeous photos of the 6 KarJenner women. Kylie’s baby bump was on full display in her new promo photo. The family has stressed that this new show won’t exactly be like KUWTK.

“This is the next chapter,” Kris said at Disney Upfronts, according to People. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”